ALTBalaji is all set to release a brand new web series, specifically Babakee, which will even seem on Zee5. Since its inception, ALTBalaji has been a content material creator who has experimented with totally different genres in web series. ALTBalaji has created groundbreaking series within the Indian content material sphere with genres similar to horror, drama, erotica and romance. In Hindi, Bebaakee means “Fearlessness or one who speaks with out hesitation”,

With the Bebakee web series, ALTBalaji is making an attempt out a prolific style in its ever-expanding catalog after exhausting all choices, the Muslim society. It appears to be like just like the streaming platform is making an attempt its luck with the bastion that has but to be conquered.

Bebakee Plot

The series is about an everlasting friendship between two households which can be exponentially highly effective. There may be an intertwined story within the series. The excellent news is that ALTBalaji customers can select to obtain the Bebakee web series by means of the official app. Nevertheless, the same obtain function can’t be confirmed about Bebakee in Zee5.

Bebakee Star Solid

The series options actors similar to Kushal Tandon who portrays the function of the Sufi. Kushal will probably be seen as the other of Shiv Jyoti Rajput, a newcomer. Babakee additionally options Karan Jotwani, Saloni Vora, Suchitra Pillai, Pratik Sehajpal, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Aditi Vats, Hebah Patel, Pubali Sanyal, Mrinalini Tyagi, Sameer Malhotra and Ishaan Dhawan.

One of the distinctive options of Bebakee is that the web series consists of fifty episodes, which is taken into account to be the identical in quantity as in comparison with different web series distributed on numerous OTT platforms.