Ben Simmons is considered one of the greatest defensive gamers in the league, and he loves difficult the greatest participant in the reverse group no matter place.

The reality he will get physical from the begin of the sport, helps him not getting referred to as for fouls late in the sport. When requested about defending in an period the place the guidelines don’t actually enable a defender to be physical, Simmons stated:

“I strive to be physical from the leap, simply in order that they know after we get to the fourth quarter, they will’t name that stuff. It’s the NBA. No boys allowed. It feels prefer it undoubtedly ought to be extra physical. I imply it takes away from guys who may actually guard gamers.”

Doc Rivers praises Ben Simmons for his defensive nous

Ben Simmons has proved his defensive value in the previous. He was named to the All-Defensive First Crew final yr. He additionally led the complete league in steals (2.1 per sport) final yr. It goes with out saying that Simmons can be the defender guarding the pink sizzling participant of the opposition.

Many analysts in addition to Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers have names the 2-time All-Star as the front-runner for the Defensive Participant of the Yr. Rivers has additionally talked about the defensive benefit of getting Simmons on the group. Doc Rivers lauded Ben:

“It’s attention-grabbing, going into the playoffs is about matchups, rather a lot. Properly, we will decide our matchup a minimum of, you realize? And that’s good to have the place your greatest participant, often your greatest defensive participant, can guard that place and also you hope their greatest participant is at that place. With Ben, we will say, ‘Properly, we’re going to put you in that place.’ We don’t care.”

The duo of Simmons and Embiid has been lethal this season. The group is presently in the first spot of the Jap Convention with a 28-13 document. With the method issues are going for Ben Simmons and the Sixers, they’ve the potential to clinch the greatest document in the Jap Convention at the finish of the season.