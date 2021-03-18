Justin Bieber wanted to wrestle for WWE but got turned down. The singer wanted to take part in a six man tag group match at SummerSlam 2014.

The WWE rose to fame within the 80’s on the again of their collaboration with mainstream stars. Doing so, allowed them extra eyes on their product. This led to an increase of their viewers as they marched on to grow to be probably the most succesfull wrestling promotion on the earth.

The development continues to be in follow right this moment, look no additional than Dangerous Bunny frequently showing on RAW. Nevertheless, it appears there was one other musician who was very eager about working with the WWE in 2014. Nevertheless, the upper ups didn’t see worth within the deal and rejected it.

Paul Wight, who was referred to as Massive Present within the WWE, informed Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, stated that the singer was trying ahead to being in a WWE ring but a WWE official shot the thought down.

“Years in the past I had labored out for one of many SummerSlams in L.A… I had labored out with an excellent good friend who was working with Scooter Braun (Bieber’s supervisor) and Justin Bieber. It was gonna be John Cena, The Massive Present, and Justin Bieber versus The Wyatts at SummerSlam. This deal was actually… Bieber was on board, he was excited, he wanted to work out with John and I. This was a extremely, actually large deal. That is when that app first got here out, all that different cr*p, you already know, after which one of many individuals that’s making choices stated, ‘I simply don’t see how Justin Bieber goes to relate to our viewers.’ It’s like… does anybody not see the quantity of eyes that Justin Bieber would deliver to that match?”

Wight added that WWE supplied to promote the singer but had no real interest in having him wrestle.

