Appears to be like like somebody didn’t rejoice St. Patrick’s Day yesterday by sporting inexperienced. Who would have guessed that Billie Eilish, along with her signature inexperienced & black hair would violate the “put on inexperienced” rule?

Captioning her Instagram submit “pinch me”, Billie Eilish flaunted her new hair lower & coloration: shiny blonde with a ‘70s impressed shag lower. Previous to this Instagram submit Eilish made spectacle of her new do by popping up and doing a dramatic hair flip, writing “did you guess appropriately?”

Does Billie Eilish’s change in hair coloration signify a shift for her subsequent set of songs? Right here’s what we learn about her determination to swap out the darkish & neon inexperienced for a shiny blonde head of hair.

We knew it was coming

Eilish followers had been on the case of Eilish’s hair swap for fairly some time. Final final 12 months Eilish alluded to her hair coloration shift after the launch of her Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry.

Wednesday she admitted that Eilish had been sporting a wig for “like 2 months”. In reality her hairstylist Lissa Renn posted a video displaying the lengthy means of lightning the pop artist’s hair which took six weeks to finish.

Throughout the 63rd Grammy Awards we noticed her iconic inexperienced roots on stage for one final time as Eilish took dwelling more Grammys, profitable File of the 12 months for one in all her hit songs, “All the pieces I Needed” and Finest Music Written for Visible Media for “No Time to Die” in the subsequent James Bond flick. (This makes her Grammy depend as much as seven now.)

Response to the new do

We might have heard wind of the Eilish transformation, however that didn’t make the platinum look any much less stunning. These sentimental about the musician’s edgy locks had some dramatic reactions to the information. The Instagram video received over 22 million views and 150, 00o feedback.

One person wrote, “What in the Hannah Montana” whereas one other commented. “This is why I’ve belief points.” Even MTV put of their two cents cheekily stating, “This is a popular culture emergency.”

Whereas the look garnered many disturbed feedback, it additionally impressed optimistic responses from huge names like Skai Jackson who shared, “Omggg I adore it.” Artist Brett Grey agreed with Jackson, deciding, “We love blonde Billie”.

What’s subsequent for Billie?

Will Billie’s change in pigment have an impression on her songs to return? It’s potential! We now have little question her subsequent album could have contemporary vibes to echo her dramatically mild look. In her documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, she was marking the “finish of an period”. On her Instagram story Eilish revealed, “I’m gonna provide you with a brand new period. I’ve bulletins to make, I received some sh*t to place out”.

The straight inexperienced & black Billie Eilish type caught with the artist for thus lengthy, carrying her particular taste all through her rise to stardom – particularly in her final songs and her album. However is this look the true Billie? She’s really naturally a blonde however has adopted all types of hanging colours like blue, pink, grey, and more.

What shade greatest represents Billie now? Apparently blonde is the ticket for transferring on to a fair higher & brighter future. The tie to her pure roots might characterize a more private or peppy sound, however the darkish pop queen can’t abandon her daring & emotional tunes an excessive amount of. We are able to solely hope that after this thrilling announcement & change more details about her initiatives & songs will come subsequent.

—

Do you want Billie Eilish’s blonde look? Tell us what you concentrate on the daring transfer beneath.