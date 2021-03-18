Lee Bowyer received his managerial reign at Birmingham Metropolis off to a successful begin with a 2-1 victory towards Studying at St Andrew’s.

Objectives from the recalled Lukas Jutkiewicz and captain Harlee Dean gave the Blues solely their fourth win of their final 20 Championship video games, sandwiching Yakou Meite’s equaliser.

Bowyer was welcomed again to Birmingham, the place he performed for 2 years from 2009-11, with a printed vinyl banner held on the gates outdoors the bottom declaring ‘Welcome Lee – Maintain Proper On’ – the latter three phrases in reference to

the membership’s enduring slogan.

Picture:

Lee Bowyer celebrates Birmingham's win



Victory for Birmingham was important to ease their relegation fears and it ended play-off-difficult Studying’s 4-match unbeaten run.

Bowyer’s reign received off to the nice begin as his aspect took a fourth-minute lead.

Jeremie Bela hoisted in an inswinging cross from the left and Jutkiewicz – one in every of two gamers recalled together with Gary Gardner – related with a towering header.

It was the 31-12 months-previous striker’s fiftieth aim for the membership and first since November.

Birmingham centre-again Marc Roberts ought to have finished higher when he volleyed excessive and vast when a unfastened ball dropped to him on the sting of the field.

Birmingham's Harlee Dean scored the winning goal with a strong header against Reading.



Meite’s 25-yard curling free-kick was tipped behind by goalkeeper Neil Etheridge then Josh Laurent volleyed vast.

Meite equalised within the thirty fifth minute, stooping to move residence on the far publish after Michael Olise’s nook had been allowed to sail throughout aim and Etheridge may solely flap on the header.

It was the Ivory Coast ahead’s eighth aim of the season and second equaliser in as many video games.

Birmingham went shut earlier than half-time when Roberts headed Alen Halilovic’s nook on prime of the web then Gardner’s agency drive was parried by goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, who denied Scott Hogan from the observe-up.

Birmingham captain Dean made it 2-1 within the 71st minute, rising above Alfa Semedo to web with a strong 10-yard header after Studying did not clear Halilovic’s nook.

Etheridge smothered Olise’s 20-yard volley with 11 minutes left then bravely tipped away the unfastened ball underneath strain as Studying probed for a second equaliser.

Studying pushed the house aspect all the way in which within the closing phases however they did not create any clear probabilities as Birmingham’s defence held agency handy Bowyer a successful begin.

Birmingham’s Lee Bowyer: “You need to get after groups like Studying as a result of in the event you don’t, they’re going to harm you. We tried to set traps and so they had been gained quite a lot of the time. The odd time they received via it, we had that press and it labored tactically.

“If I didn’t suppose we’ve received sufficient to remain up, I wouldn’t be right here. Everybody retains what are actually our subsequent three video games – Watford, Brentford and Swansea – and the run-in, however we’ve additionally received one other six after that. There are not any simple video games. The primary 4 video games are robust however Derby and Rotherham can be robust too. I imagine we’ll (keep up) – if we work like that and put in performances like that in each sport, we’ve received an excellent probability.”















Reading boss Veljko Paunovic was upset with his sides performance after dropping 2-1 to Birmingham in the Championship.



Studying’s Veljko Paunovic: “That is the primary time I’ve seen this aspect of this staff and I don’t wish to repeat it ever once more. I really feel a giant ache over the way in which we misplaced this sport. We had been our greatest enemy with the errors. We conceded very simple targets – everyone seems to be preventing for his or her lives at this stage of the season.

“We have now to be taught to kill these video games, and apply it. There’s no time any extra. This isn’t the Studying of the previous – we’re not allowed to be complacent and be joyful that we’re ‘x’ factors clear within the play-off positions. We don’t need individuals like that right here. Our starvation has to enhance and now we have to nourish this chance. I imagine 100 per cent I’ve the most effective gamers within the league.”