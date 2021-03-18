Blackburn’s winless dwelling league run stretched to 6 video games following an uneventful 0-0 draw with Bristol Metropolis.

The consequence and leisure had been no shock contemplating the type of the respective groups. No group had picked up fewer factors than Blackburn within the earlier 10 Sky Wager Championship video games and the Robins solely have 4 extra themselves in that point.

Blackburn and Bristol Metropolis performed out a 0-0 draw



It confirmed as these out-of-type mid-desk sides struggled to create something of word. Neither regarded like conceding, however there was little by the use of inspiration in an insipid encounter.

The closest both facet got here was within the closing minutes when Famara Diedhiou’s shot was tipped onto a publish.

However something apart from a draw would have been unjust.

Blackburn are enduring their worst dwelling run within the league because the finish of 2004, whereas Bristol Metropolis stay unbeaten on the street since Nigel Pearson took cost.

Rovers had been with out Bradley Dack after his cruciate ligament damage however recalled high scorer Adam Armstrong and Lewis Holtby made his first begin of the yr as a part of six adjustments.

Max O’Leary performed in purpose for the guests after sickness dominated out Daniel Bentley.

Armstrong misdirected an inviting Barry Douglas cross huge, whereas former Blackburn loanee Kasey Palmer poked straight at goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski early on.

Rovers’ high scorer noticed a shot effectively blocked by Adrian Mariappa in a primary half that by no means bought going.

One of the best possibilities fell in the direction of the tip when Palmer dispossessed a dozing Bradley Johnson however Nahki Wells may solely lash huge from 20 yards.

At the opposite finish, a surging Joe Rothwell run opened up area for Joe Rankin-Costello on the suitable however O’Leary pushed his close to-publish shot across the publish.

It was a equally laboured affair after the restart. Armstrong headed huge when effectively-positioned within the fifty fifth minute and a pleasant Holtby cross solely wanted a contact to yield an opener moments later.

The Robins made a uncommon foray ahead on the hour mark, with Wells crossing from the left for Palmer, whose first-time drive was directed straight at a grateful Kaminski.

Palmer tried his luck from 25 yards shortly afterwards too, however the keeper made a cushty diving save.

Within the closing 10 minutes, Holtby confirmed his class with an excellent contact to deliver the ball beneath management within the space, but may solely discover the facet-netting.

Bristol Metropolis nearly snatched the factors after an errant clearance discovered Diedhiou 4 minutes from time. He took purpose and hammered purpose-wards from 25 yards however Kaminski pulled off a terrific save, diving to his left to tip the ball onto the publish and protect the purpose.

What the managers stated…

Blackburn’s Tony Mowbray: “There was a whole lot of great things, there was 90 per cent of what we’d like, we’re simply missing that individuality, that bit of sophistication that groups on the high finish of this desk have. We’ve felt that every one yr actually. It wasn’t a good sport actually, it was a one-sided sport however we couldn’t break it down, so it was a irritating night time for us. They weren’t even making an attempt to attain by the tip.

“Hear, you must rating. I don’t really feel we get a scruffy purpose generally. There was sufficient mess around their field, sufficient balls going of their field. It didn’t break for us. We had sufficient half-efforts, half-possibilities. There have been sufficient possibilities for us to attain but it surely wasn’t to be. The way in which we’re asking the group to carry out and play, there’s a giant proportion proper, and but you get judged in the end on outcomes.”

Bristol Metropolis’s Nigel Pearson: “It turned out to be a good level. A distinct type of sport than we’ve had of late. We’ve misplaced a whole lot of video games this yr so it was a superb, preventing level. They’re a good facet, move the ball effectively however we made it significantly troublesome for them. Should you’re a possession-primarily based individual you would possibly say they could have nicked it, however I don’t assume they created too many open purpose-scoring conditions. We had some cheap possibilities but it surely was a tough-fought sport.

“I’m very happy with the appliance and intent we confirmed. Possibly if we had been capable of win extra factors like tonight, we might be in a greater place. All I’m concerned with and happy about is that we confirmed a collective need to not lose the sport and while you’ve bought the gamers we’ve bought, you’ve all the time bought an opportunity of profitable too, so it’s a constructive night time in some ways.”