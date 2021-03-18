Britt Baker changed AEW as we all know it. Screenshot: AEW

For the previous few weeks, or months, the frustration with AEW amongst some followers had begun to be unavoidable. The ignoring or dismissal of the ladies’s division was turning into an excessive amount of, and it was unimaginable to observe an episode of “Dynamite” and never depend the segments that might have, and may have, been changed by a girls’s match or promo or actually something (and most of them concerned somebody whose title rhymes with “Mody Modes”).

Their half-wave at taking the ladies’s division significantly the previous few weeks was the “Women’s Eliminator Event,” which launched or re-launched a bunch of performers each within the States and in Japan, all to arrange a title match with champion Hikaru Shida on their final PPV, Revolution. Whereas the match was largely nice, it was additionally largely off of TV, relegated to AEW’s YouTube channel. Which didn’t actually remedy the issue, and in some methods made issues worse. Right here was AEW claiming to take their followers’ issues significantly, and principally doubling down on their choices anyway and forcing followers to scramble to search out the matches they needed on TV both on YouTube or Bleacher Report Reside.

It’s nonetheless a hope, somewhat than expectation, that final night time was a real turning level. The corporate nonetheless has to show lots in relation to their girls’s division. However each Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa gave AEW as an entire and the ladies’s division particularly a platform to actually launch into one thing in a match that’s already one of the crucial memorable the corporate has produced.

Even earlier than it began, the story between Thunder Rosa and Baker was a primary for AEW, in that it was instructed over an extended time frame. It paid off months of narrative. Virtually all girls’s matches and tales have simply been thrown collectively and lasted at most a few weeks. There was hardly any construct.

Thunder Rosa solely arrived in AEW, and nonetheless isn’t a full-time member of it, as a result of the corporate hadn’t produced a worthy challenger to Shida for the “All Out” PPV in September. A few of that was as a result of pandemic, however it was nonetheless largely as a result of lazy or just non-existent work from AEW over the summer season. They merely needed to import Rosa from NWA to offer Shida a worthy challenger. As nice as Rosa is, it was type of an indictment of AEW.

G/O Media might get a fee

Baker symbolized the frustration of that, enjoying the “You don’t belong right here!” villain to Rosa’s glittery new toy within the division. They’ve attacked one another and brawled for months, and eventually getting within the ring collectively was the end result of the image of AEW’s lack of something in its personal girls’s division (Baker) and the completed merchandise it had to herald as a result of it couldn’t or wouldn’t make such a factor for themselves (Rosa).

Making it a Lights-Out, No-DQ, unsanctioned match meant that the 2 might do absolutely anything (and likewise defend Baker a contact, whose character work nonetheless outpaces her nonetheless-bettering in-ring work). We’ve seen girls have No-DQ or Hell in a Cell matches in WWE, with Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte having borderline-classics in such a setting.

However we’ve by no means seen something like this in a girls’s match.

Thunder Rosa and Baker arguably placed on a greater “Deathmatch” than Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley did every week and a half in the past, and that was with out issues that go increase! (or don’t). Whereas it hit the conventional notes of those sorts of matches — tables, chairs, thumbtacks — there may be little or no any match can do this we haven’t seen a model of earlier than. It will depend on the performers and the way lustily and passionately they use the tropes we’re aware of. Rosa and Baker threw themselves absolutely and violently into all of it. As soon as the match received going, it was stuffed with moments that might have had each fan combating between protecting their eyes and leaping off the sofa in pleasure. That’s when a majority of these matches are at their greatest.

It’s the uncommon match the place the loser, Baker, may come out of it the larger star than the winner, as she took the large spots: a suplex on the tacks, the powerbomb off the apron by way of a desk, and also has the lasting image that will probably be pinging round social media for weeks and months to comply with. A image like that shot Becky Lynch into the stratosphere. It isn’t the primary time Baker has left plasma on the mat, although perhaps the primary time it was deliberate, and you’ll guess her willingness to go farther than anybody else bodily would be the foundation of a future championship win and run.

We simply haven’t seen a girls’s match attain the extent of violence that this one did on tv. Whereas Banks would fortunately and gleefully enter Mick Foley territory if requested, WWE hasn’t requested or allowed her or another lady to take action. AEW allowed their girls performers to offer the viewers one thing new and thrilling (if not jarring) and now have one thing iconic to construct on. Whereas it sounds silly or sick or each to say that it’s new territory for 2 girls wrestlers to tear one another to those form of bits on tv and bleed profusely and take these form of bumps, it’s. Baker and Rosa broke new floor. Blood-soaked floor lined in thumbtacks, however new floor nonetheless.

The place do they go from right here? It was additionally laborious to overlook that there was truly a second girls’s match on the present. Although it was only a squash for Jade Cargill, it has been months since there have been two girls’s matches of any variety on “Dynamite,” and it continues the fast construct of Cargill into the star she is clearly destined to be. Second, through the Rosa-Baker match the manufacturing confirmed each Cargill and Shida watching on, so it no less than appears like they’re no less than planning to construct out from this and create an precise division as a substitute of a smattering of matches right here and there.

It took a 12 months and a half, and we would not even be there but, however the AEW girls’s division lastly has some actual momentum to change into what followers have at all times needed. All it took was giving two proficient girls a clean canvas (which they splattered with their very own blood) to spherical out an truly effectively-instructed story. Who knew?