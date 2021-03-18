PHILADELPHIA — Two Japanese Convention contenders went head-to-head when the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening. Heading into the matchup the Sixers held the highest seed within the East, whereas the Bucks had been simply 2.5 video games behind them within the third spot. Each groups have been taking part in nice ball as of late. Coming into the night, the Sixers had gained eight of their final 10 video games, whereas Milwaukee went 9-1 over that very same span.

The assembly was the primary of three between the 2 groups on the season, and they’ll meet once more for 2 video games in Milwaukee on the finish of April. Sadly for Philadelphia, the Sixers weren’t at full energy for the assembly on Wednesday evening, as All-Star heart Joel Embiid stays sidelined with a bone bruise in his left knee. The Sixers put up a valiant effort with out Embiid and even compelled additional time, however finally they weren’t in a position to sustain with Milwaukee, and the Bucks pulled out a 109-105 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the best way for Milwaukee, and he completed the sport with 32 factors, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo additionally each added 19 factors apiece for the Bucks. Tobias Harris led the best way for Philadelphia with 19 factors, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. It’s powerful to take an excessive amount of from this recreation, because the Sixers had been with out their finest participant, however nonetheless listed below are three takeaways from Milwaukee’s win over Philadelphia.

Giannis overcomes sluggish begin to propel Bucks to victory

Issues didn’t go nicely for Giannis Antetokounmpo early on on this recreation. At halftime, the reigning MVP had as many factors (4) as turnovers, and he was taking pictures simply 25 p.c from the ground. At one level early within the third quarter, Antetokounmpo even had extra airballs than made area objectives within the recreation.

That shifted shortly, as Antetokounmpo flipped a swap and fully took the sport over within the second half. He scored 9 factors within the third quarter and one other 9 within the fourth whereas concurrently growing his effectivity from the ground. In additional time, Antetokounmpo scored 10 of Milwaukee’s 16 factors and he punctuated his play by taking a seat on Philadelphia’s ground.

For those who checked out Antetokounmpo’s ultimate stat line — 32 factors (on 13 of twenty-two from the sphere), 15 rebounds, and 5 assists – you wouldn’t guess that he had such a sluggish begin. Antetokounmpo’s identify has began popping up within the MVP dialog as of late, and this efficiency definitely gained’t damage his case.

2. This was a defensive battle

For individuals who like protection, this was the sport for them, as each groups performed dominant protection over the course of the competition. The Bucks held the Sixers to 39 p.c taking pictures from the ground and 34 p.c from past the arc, whereas the Sixers returned the favor and held the Bucks to 40 p.c from the sphere and simply 23 p.c from deep. They even held Milwaukee to only 31 complete factors within the first half – their lowest complete of the season. The sport additionally had a complete of 42 turnovers – Philadelphia compelled 22, and Milwaukee compelled 20. Finally, it got here all the way down to which workforce might overcome the opposite workforce’s powerful protection and provide you with a number of baskets down the stretch, and it was the Bucks that had been in a position to make extra photographs within the fourth quarter and additional time whereas the Sixers struggled to generate beauty with out Embiid.

3. Korkmaz comes up clutch for Philly

The Sixers didn’t find yourself successful the sport, however that doesn’t imply we are able to’t respect the clutchness of Furkan Korkmaz. The Sixers wanted a 3-pointer to ship the sport into additional time with three seconds remaining, and Korkmaz drilled a giant one. Donte DiVincenzo gambled on the inbounds move, which left Korkmaz extensive open within the nook. He caught the move, set his ft, and calmly knocked down the shot.

This isn’t the primary time that Korkmaz has hit a giant shot for Philadelphia. Chances are you’ll recall him additionally hitting this recreation-successful 3-pointer in opposition to the Trail Blazers in Portland a few years in the past:

It didn’t end in a victory for Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, however Korkmaz clearly has some ice in his veins.