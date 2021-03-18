John Kennedy desires Celtic to remind Rangers they’re nonetheless a pressure to be reckoned with after they tackle the brand new champions at Parkhead on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s facet recently clinched the Ibrox club’s 55th Scottish Premiership title and in doing so scuppered Celtic’s hopes of constructing it a file-breaking 10 in a row.















Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says it is crucial for the membership to maintain John Kennedy, whether or not that’s as their new supervisor or as a part of the backroom workers.



Interim Hoops boss Kennedy, who stepped up from his position as assistant when Neil Lennon resigned final month, is eager for his facet to place down a marker towards Rangers, who they path by 20 factors in second place within the desk.

“It is vitally vital to everybody, the followers, the membership, the gamers themselves. Everybody is aware of what it means,” Kennedy advised Celtic TV.

“It isn’t, as a result of the league is completed, a nothing sport, it’s a sport in its personal proper, it’s a derby match and one through which we wish to put issues proper.

“We all know we’ve got underachieved in current [derby] video games, particularly the final sport [a 1-0 defeat at Ibrox], the place we thought it was a superb efficiency after which we went all the way down to 10 males and misplaced the sport.

Picture:

Kennedy is looking for a optimistic response from his gamers at Celtic Park on Sunday



“However that provides us confidence that we are able to impose our type and win the sport which is an important factor.

“We would have misplaced the league title, however we’re actually not away, we’re nonetheless striving to get again to being the very best staff within the nation.”















Former Celtic captain Gary Caldwell believes the hosts ought to ‘present Rangers respect’ and provides them a guard of honour at Celtic Park on Sunday



Kennedy urges followers to remain at residence

Kennedy believes a win would carry the spirits of Celtic followers who’ve been unable to attend video games all season on account of coronavirus restrictions.

The previous Hoops defender, nonetheless, pressured the necessity for supporters to remain at residence and keep secure earlier than throughout and after the match.

Kennedy added: “It’s a powerful season for everybody, particularly our followers who’ve had nice success over the seasons.

“We clearly went into the season with excessive hopes and we’ve got not fairly reached that stage.















Celtic and Rangers can solely hope their supporters heed their calls to keep away from gathering at Celtic Park for Sunday’s Old Firm, says former Hoops defender Mark Wilson



“In order that has been disappointing for everybody, ourselves included, however clearly the followers are those who haven’t been allowed to attend the video games and help the staff the way in which they need, which I think about has been very troublesome.

“We actually have missed having them behind us. It has been actually powerful, however I think about it could have been even more durable for them sitting at residence having to look at it on a TV display slightly than within the stadium.

“We encourage everybody to benefit from the match at residence, very a lot help the staff as greatest you possibly can with household and pals and keep at residence. We are going to miss you however hopefully we are able to get an enormous consequence for you.”