Know about 2021’s newest Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Telugu film solid and crew, storyline, plot, trailer video, particulars, index, and extra every thing it is best to learn about earlier than watching this film.
About Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Movie
It’s a Telugu-language romantic comedy-drama movie written and directed by Peggalapati Koushik, produced by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind underneath GA2 Footage.
Movie – Chaavu Kaburu Challaga
Written & Directed – Koushik Pegallapati
Presenter – Allu Aravind
Producer – Bunny Vas
Editor – Satya G
Dop – Karm Chawla
Music director – Jakes Bejoy
Artwork director – GM Sekhar
Manufacturing designer – Manisha A Dutt
Costume designer – Mouna Gummadi
Extra dialogues – Shiva Kumar Bhoojula
Govt producer -Sarath Chandra Naidu, Raghava Karuturi
Audio – Aditya Music
Publicity Designer – Anil & Bhanu
PRO – Eluru Sreenu, Megha Shyam
Movie Solid And Crew
- Kartikeya Gummakonda as Basthi Balaraju,
- Lavanya Tripathi as Mallika,
- Aamani as Gangamma,
- Murali Sharma,
- Srikanth Iyyengar,
- Rajitha,
- Achanta Mahesh,
- Bhadram,
- Prabhu
Is There Any Trailer Accessible?
Sure, in cased, should you haven’t watched its trailer video but then right here to observe:
Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Release Day And Date
The movie is scheduled to launch on Friday, 19 March 2021 theatrically.
Is it accessible On-line? Sadly, There isn’t any official replace concerning its OTT releasing. So it’s a giant no for now.
