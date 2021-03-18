Know about 2021’s newest Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Telugu film solid and crew, storyline, plot, trailer video, particulars, index, and extra every thing it is best to learn about earlier than watching this film.

About Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Movie

It’s a Telugu-language romantic comedy-drama movie written and directed by Peggalapati Koushik, produced by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind underneath GA2 Footage.

Movie – Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Written & Directed – Koushik Pegallapati

Presenter – Allu Aravind

Producer – Bunny Vas

Editor – Satya G

Dop – Karm Chawla

Music director – Jakes Bejoy

Artwork director – GM Sekhar

Manufacturing designer – Manisha A Dutt

Costume designer – Mouna Gummadi

Extra dialogues – Shiva Kumar Bhoojula

Govt producer -Sarath Chandra Naidu, Raghava Karuturi

Audio – Aditya Music

Publicity Designer – Anil & Bhanu

PRO – Eluru Sreenu, Megha Shyam

Movie Solid And Crew

Kartikeya Gummakonda as Basthi Balaraju,

Lavanya Tripathi as Mallika,

Aamani as Gangamma,

Murali Sharma,

Srikanth Iyyengar,

Rajitha,

Achanta Mahesh,

Bhadram,

Prabhu

Is There Any Trailer Accessible?

Sure, in cased, should you haven’t watched its trailer video but then right here to observe:

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Release Day And Date

The movie is scheduled to launch on Friday, 19 March 2021 theatrically.

Is it accessible On-line? Sadly, There isn’t any official replace concerning its OTT releasing. So it’s a giant no for now.

