Chad Johnson hasn’t performed an NFL snap since 2011, however that’s not going to cease him. The love he has for the sport won’t ever go away and he continues to point out it each yr. Nevertheless, as a substitute of operating routes, the previous Professional Bowl large receiver was seeking to make a comeback at a brand new place: placekicker.

In December 2019, the three-time First Staff All-Professional previously often known as Chad Ochocinco determined to point out off his proper leg on social media by making a 60-yard subject aim and going loopy in celebration.







That’s proper, the previous NFL star from the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots was able to be an NFL kicker.

Undoubtedly making an attempt out as a kicker within the NFL subsequent yr, if they offer me a shot it’s a completed deal simply‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 19, 2019

“Undoubtedly making an attempt out as a kicker within the NFL subsequent yr, if they offer me a shot it’s a completed deal simply,” the six-time Professional Bowler posted in a tweet.

Chad Johnson 60-Yard Field Goal

RELATED: Feminine Kicker Nails 55-Yard Field Goal With Nasty Crosswind

As soon as upon a time, Johnson led the league in receiving yards. He additionally caught touchdown passes from Tom Brady. However kicker? That was a brand new one from the now 43-year-old.

And not using a cleat on his pant foot, Johnson casually runs as much as the ball and drills it by means of the uprights. It was spectacular, little question, and his wild response exhibits how excited he was.

Johnson, a former second-round choose within the 2001 NFL Draft who final performed within the preseason for the Miami Dolphins in 2012, clearly nonetheless has the eagerness to play. This isn’t the primary time he’s proven off his subject aim expertise, however this was maybe essentially the most spectacular.

All through his NFL career, which was all within the AFC, Johnson hauled in 766 passes for 11,059 receiving yards and located the tip zone 67 instances. It may not be sufficient to get into the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame, however he was some of the dynamic gamers and polarizing figures within the recreation.

Johnson getting a tryout would have been magical, whether or not he made the 53-man roster or not.

WR Chad Johnson Bought An XFL Tryout

The chance to kick within the XFL has introduced itself, i need to tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m certain all will go properly 🙏🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

Though no NFL groups have reached out after his viral subject aim, large receiver Chad Johnson was virtually booting additional factors, kickoffs through the XFL season.

“The chance to kick within the XFL has introduced itself, I have to tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m certain all will go properly,” he wrote on Twitter.

The XFL, in fact, didn’t survive and Johnson by no means bought his official likelihood.

This put up was initially printed on December 20, 2019.