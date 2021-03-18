The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal subject is ready. Chelsea and Bayern Munich superior to the final eight on Wednesday, rounding out the sphere alongside Dortmund, Porto, PSG, Liverpool, Actual Madrid and Manchester Metropolis. The quarterfinals will get underway in April, however first the 4 matchups will probably be set with Friday’s draw.

Under is the complete schedule for the quarterfinals and the remainder of the competitors.

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw

The draw figuring out the remainder of the knockout stage path for the quarterfinals and semifinal will probably be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 7 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and Paramount+.

Quarterfinals

The primary legs of the quarterfinal will probably be performed on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7. The second legs will probably be performed on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.

Tuesday, April 6

Wednesday, April 7



Tuesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 14

Semifinals

The primary legs of the semifinal spherical will probably be performed on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs will probably be performed on Tuesday, Could 4 and Wednesday, Could 5.

Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Wednesday, April 28



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Tuesday, Could 4

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Wednesday, Could 5



Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Ultimate

The UEFA Champions League remaining will probably be performed on Saturday, Could 29 on the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will probably be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will decide the designated “dwelling” crew.

Knockout stage outcomes

Spherical of 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 16

Wednesday, March 17

Group stage outcomes



Matchday 1

Zenit 1, Membership Brugge 2

Dynamo Kiev 0, Juventus 2

Chelsea 0, Sevilla 0

Rennes 1, Krasnodar 1

Lazio 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Barcelona 5, Ferencvaros 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Manchester United 2

RB Leipzig 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Pink Bull Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 2

Actual Madrid 2, Shakhtar 3

Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Inter Milan 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Manchester Metropolis 3, Porto 1

Olympiacos 1, Marseille 0

Ajax 0, Liverpool 1

Midtjylland 0, Atalanta 4

Matchday 2



Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0

Atletico Madrid 3, Pink Bull Salzburg 2

Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Actual Madrid 2

Porto 2, Olympiacos 0

Marseille 0, Manchester Metropolis 3

Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0

Atalanta 2, Ajax 2

Krasnodar 0, Chelsea 4

Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint-Germain 2

Sevilla 1, Rennes 0

Borussia Dortmund 2, Zenit 0

Membership Brugge 1, Lazio 1

Juventus 0, Barcelona 2

Ferencvaros 2, Dynamo Kiev 2

Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0

Matchday 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atletico Madrid 1

Shakhtar 0, Borussia Monchengladbach 6

Pink Bull Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6

Actual Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2

Manchester Metropolis 3, Olympiacos 0

Porto 3, Marseille 0

Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2

Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5

Zenit 1, Lazio 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1

Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2

Chelsea 3, Rennes 0

Membership Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 3

Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kiev 1

Ferencvaros 1, Juventus 4

RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Matchday 4

Chelsea 2, Rennes 1

Sevilla 2, Krasnodar 1

Lazio 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 1

Borussia Dortmund 3, Membership Brugge 0

Barcelona 4, Dynamo Kiev 0

Juventus 2, Ferencvaros, 1

Paris St. Germain 1, RB Leipzig 0

Manchester United 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 4, Shakhtar 0

Olympiacos 0, Manchester Metropolis 1

Bayern Munich 3, Pink Bull Salzburg 1

Atletico Madrid 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Inter Milan 0, Actual Madrid 2

Marseille 0, Porto 2

Liverpool 0, Atalanta 2

Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1

Matchday 5

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Pink Bull Salzburg 3

Shakhtar 2, Actual Madrid 0

Atletico Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Inter Milan 3

Porto 0, Manchester Metropolis 0

Marseille 2, Olympiacos 1

Liverpool 1, Ajax 0

Atalanta 1, Midtjylland 1

Krasnodar 1, Rennes 0

Istanbul Basaksehir 3, RB Leipzig 4

Sevilla 0, Chelsea 4

Borussia Dortmund 1, Lazio 1

Membership Brugge 3, Zenit 0

Juventus 3, Dynamo Kiev 0

Ferencvaros 0, Barcelona 3

Manchester United 1, Paris Saint-Germain 3

Matchday 6