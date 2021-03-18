LONDON — Hakim Ziyech’s first half purpose should have landed with a well-known thud for Diego Simeone. How typically had he seen his staff do a lot the identical: take in stress, draw their opponent up the pitch after which, within the blink of an eye fixed, rifle to the opposite finish of the pitch to punish their opponents.

Chelsea had simply meted out on Atletico Madrid what the Spaniards have been perfecting for 9 years below their present supervisor. Thomas Tuchel appears to have constructed an honest approximation of that method in a number of months, albeit one which makes use of possession as a weapon, sufficient to take his aspect to a commanding 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. It’s a win that may function a shot throughout the bows to the opposite seven groups left on this contest. Eliminating a serial contender like Atleti in such complete style should mark this staff out as critical contenders.

Whether or not protection does certainly win championships quite is dependent upon the second however what Chelsea confirmed tonight is that they’re sufficiently sturdy on the again to not give away many objectives to all however the perfect assaults… and even they must work exceedingly arduous for them. Couple that with a frontline that, in no matter type Tuchel deploys it, has the person high quality to punish even half errors and there’s a staff right here that no-one will relish drawing in Friday’s quarterfinal draw.

This was no carbon copy of the primary leg. Atletico didn’t play to not concede, how may they after Olivier Giroud’s surprise purpose in Bucharest put the Blues within the ascendancy? However, equally, the expertise of watching the sport was not all that completely different. This was pulverizing soccer, a reminder that groups able to executing at each ends of the pitch normally nullify one another extra successfully than they gentle up their stage.

A raucous Stamford Bridge with a packed away finish might need introduced extra taste to this contest, which in the end petered out after Ziyech completed off a crushing counterattack within the thirty fourth minute. However, as is, there was one thing grimly applicable about Chelsea’s potential to lock down each hall at Stamford Bridge. Timo Werner typified the brand new-discovered potential to close out opponents that Tuchel has imbued on this aspect, blocking Kieran Trippier’s cross earlier than bursting ahead to hitch Kai Havertz on a counter that might finish with him rolling the ball throughout purpose to an unmarked staff-mate.

It helps when you might have an assault of such tempo and technical excellence that each one they want is a little bit of area in behind to attain however this was not a recreation outlined by Ziyech, however quite by Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and specifically N’Golo Kante, a lot as Andreas Christensen and Mason Mount had been defensive stars within the first leg.

As Ziyech famous, this was actually not that a lot of a problem for Chelsea: “There have been some troublesome moments within the recreation however for more often than not we had it below management.

“It was a bit like seeing how the sport would go for 10 minutes and after that we had management. We did properly. They didn’t create loads. We could be glad in regards to the efficiency.”

Joyful is kind of the understatement. This tie was a masterclass in attrition from Chelsea. Throughout 180 minutes of soccer in opposition to La Liga’s main lights they allowed photographs price a mixed 1.37 anticipated objectives (over a 3rd of which got here from Thomas Lemar’s close to purpose-line miss early within the first leg) whereas creating 2.92 of their very own anticipated objectives, scoring three of them.

Chelsea have been protection-oriented and such an method can require a scintilla of luck. That’s what Cesar Azpilicueta had when he miscued a again go and tugged down Yannick Carrasco, who appeared sure to beat Edouard Mendy to the ball. It ought to have been a penalty; had Atletico scored it moments earlier than Ziyech struck on the different finish the complexion of the tie would have radically altered.

But when that was a second when fortune favored them, as did Stefan Savic’s crimson card for an innocuous shove on Rudiger, there have been loads of different moments that proved this can be a staff of significant defensive nous, outstanding contemplating lower than two months in the past below Frank Lampard they appeared unable to repel a robust breeze.

Zouma may discover himself one-on-one with Luis Suarez and whip the ball off one of many nice strikers of his age, although on tonight’s proof that period could quickly be ending. Rudiger would likely be readily available to supply him a strong shove out of the door.

Then there was Kante, as thrilling tonight as he was when he was a Premier League new born in a Leicester shirt. He recovered possession for Chelsea as soon as each seven minutes. He led his aspect in interceptions and in probabilities created, a reminder that on this kind he’s a lot greater than a destroyer. His need to cowl each blade of grass after which go over it once more for luck is invigorating for anybody watching on.

Atletico Madrid’s heatmap throughout each legs in opposition to Chelsea reveals how troublesome it was for them to interrupt down Thomas Tuchel’s aspect

TruMedia



There’s a backbone to this Chelsea aspect and depth aplenty to complement it. The absence of the wonderful Andreas Christensen an issue for Tuchel, as a substitute Zouma stepped in with aplomb. Finally he may have Thiago Silva within the combine as properly. The identical is true in midfield the place the suspended Jorginho can function an alternate for the steadying hand of Mateo Kovacic. Equally Havertz did a greater than passable impression tribute to Mason Mount with power and invention to go along with his urgent.

It was all an excessive amount of for Atletico, who appeared to conclude early on that it was finest to preserve vitality for the Spanish title race.

As they got here to phrases with their looming defeat there was no battle in Simeone or Madrid, no raging their manner again into this contest with their customary mix of high quality and remorseless depth. As a substitute it was a quite feeble farewell to European competitors. This most fiery of groups had had a bucket of ice chilly water hurled over them. The remainder of Europe can’t have helped however to take discover.