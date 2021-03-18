Chelsea's £150M attack comes to life as Blues prove themselves Champions League contenders

Match statistics: Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Kai Havertz to Timo Werner to Hakim Ziyech.

It’s the mixture many Chelsea followers — and board members — had been dreaming of over the summer time because the Blues spent in extra of £150 million ($209 million) to improve their assault.

And although it could have taken the trio till mid-March to mix for an enormous, match-successful second, the fantastic thing about Ziyech’s aim towards Atletico Madrid was definitely worth the wait.

After N’Golo Kante accomplished a clearance from a nook, it was Havertz who performed a pleasant clipped cross into Werner’s path, who in flip drove into house earlier than selecting out Ziyech on the far put up for an easy end.

Chelsea broke the financial institution over the summer time in a bid to not solely problem on the prime of the Premier League desk, but in addition within the Champions League, the place its file has been underwhelming within the seasons since its 2012 triumph.

The expertise inside that aspect slowly dripped away, and it had solely reached the quarterfinals as soon as since, in 2014, earlier than this marketing campaign.

However underneath Thomas Tuchel, the membership already appears to be like prefer it could possibly be a power on the continent once more, notably if its massive-cash signings have lastly discovered their ft.

Tuchel has introduced defensive solidity to the Blues, they usually have now gone 597 minutes in all competitions with out conceding a aim following their 2-0 win over Diego Simeone’s aspect at Stamford Bridge.

However they’ve lacked magic going ahead, with nearly all of their attacking gamers nonetheless struggling with a hangover from the ultimate weeks of Frank Lampard’s tenure.

Maybe it was becoming, then, that the person as soon as dubbed “The Wizard of Amsterdam,” Ziyech, was the participant to interrupt the impasse in a sport the place Atletico had brought on Chelsea some early issues, most notably by Joao Felix.

The counterattack for the opener confirmed all of the guile, velocity and killer intuition that Chelsea has been lacking within the last third, and whether it is to really problem Europe’s elite, it is going to want present extra of that to go along with its defensive prowess.

This was Ziyech’s first aim following a 20-sport drought, whereas Havertz has netted simply as soon as in his final 25 video games and Werner twice in his final 27.

That isn’t to say that they haven’t been enjoying effectively of late, with Havertz seemingly reborn as a “false 9”‘ and Werner wanting much more assured in latest weeks than he did underneath Lampard.

The previous RB Leipzig man’s uncooked statistics for his first season in England — 10 objectives and 7 assists — don’t look too dangerous, however the narrative round him continues to recommend he has flopped.

Right here, although, he was a continuing menace, utilizing his tempo to get in behind an Atletico again line that’s not on the stage of the Diego Godin-led quartet of the mid-2010s.

Ziyech, in the meantime, was pulling out all his outdated road soccer methods as the sport went on, and Tuchel will hope the Morocco worldwide will have the ability to keep this stage heading into the ultimate run-in.

This win, which was capped off in damage time by Emerson Palmieri ending off one other very good counterattack, was maybe one of the best of Tuchel’s time with the membership, and can give Roman Abramovich hope that he employed the suitable man to carry home and continental glory again to west London.

Having shown tactical nous in the first-leg win, the German boss but once more outcoached Simeone — the very best-paid supervisor on this planet — within the return sport as he became the first Chelsea manager to remain unbeaten through their first 13 matches in charge.

No workforce will wish to face his in-kind aspect when Friday’s quarterfinal draw is made, and having reached the ultimate final season — albeit in distinctive circumstances — he has expertise of navigating a path by the knockout rounds.

Whereas that Paris Saint-Germain workforce was constructed by its assault, proper now Chelsea’s foundations are in its protection.

But when the Blues’ summer time buys can construct on their efficiency right here, then instantly Tuchel might have a ahead line able to going one higher than Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in 2020.