It’s been 5 years since Colin Kaepernick first took a knee throughout the nationwide anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, and he nonetheless isn’t throwing footballs for an NFL staff. But, in some way the Chicago Bears trot out a bucket of flaming diarrhea individuals name Mitchell Trubisky and dudes like Nathan Peterman are nonetheless on staff payrolls.

Kaepernick has since turn into a celebrated hero. Nike has plastered him on highly effective commercials and bought signature footwear. The 33-year-old former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has a take care of Netflix and is releasing a memoir quickly.

The underside line is that Kaepernick is among the most influential athletes of all time and stands alongside guys like NBA famous person LeBron James supporting the development of Black individuals and folks of shade even when his free company timeline doesn’t replicate that.

It seems the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native who grew up in Turlock, California, has a girl that has been standing by his facet via all he’s endured.

Who’s Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab?

Colin Kaepernick has been courting Nessa Diab for no less than the final half decade. The girl from Los Angeles merely goes by Nessa in her circles, although.

Nessa is the daughter of an Egyptian father and a Center Jap mom. She was raised a Muslim, grew up in California and graduated from UC Berkeley in communications, in keeping with Heavy.com.

Kaepernick himself has been the topic of anti-Muslim hate regardless of being a Christian.

“I’ve nice respect for the faith, know lots of people which can be Muslim and are phenomenal individuals, however I believe that (rumor of conversion) comes together with individuals’s concern of this protest, in addition to Islamophobia on this nation,” Kaepernick informed USA Today in 2017. “Persons are frightened of them to the purpose the place [Donald Trump] needs to ban all Muslims from coming right here, which is ridiculous.”

The 2 have been photographed at high-profile occasions just like the MET Gala in New York Metropolis, the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and the 2017 TIME 100 Gala.

She’s a TV Persona & Radio Host

Nessa is a reasonably well-known TV character and radio host. She’s starred in MTV‘s “Lady Code” and has hosted NBC‘s “Speak Stoop.” She’s additionally hosted MTV‘s “Teen Mother” reunion episode and “Actual World” in addition to internet hosting a nationally syndicated radio present for Hot97 in New York Metropolis.

Her Hot97 radio station bio boasts that she’s cherished for her fast wit and nice character along with her 10-plus years within the enterprise. She’s carried out interviews with rappers and singers like Drake, Chris Brown and Mariah Carey, simply to call just a few.

Along with her work, she’s additionally concerned in lots of organizations all through Harlem and the Bronx and has served as a mentor on the Decrease East Aspect Women Membership.

Nessa All the time Has Colin’s Back

Nessa has by no means been afraid to talk her thoughts, and she or he’s supported Kaepernick’s activism.

Approach earlier than Kaepernick even took a knee in 2016, Nessa was by his facet. In truth, the 2 launched the Know Your Rights Camp to oppose social injustice and “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities via schooling, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of latest programs that elevate the following technology of change leaders.”

Kaepernick in April 2020 kicked off the camp’s COVID-19 reduction fund by donating $100,000 to lift cash and consciousness particularly for the impression the coronavirus pandemic has had on Black communities.

“It’s liberating once you love individuals,” Nessa informed Paper. “It’s liberating once you wish to see goodness occur since you love them. For me, I do know loving Colin has liberated me to a degree the place, if we are able to’t do good for this world, I don’t wish to be right here. And if I can’t do it with him, I don’t wish to exist right here.”

In June 2020, Nessa known as out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he put out an announcement saying the NFL was incorrect for “not listening to NFL gamers earlier and encourage all to talk out and peacefully protest.”

“And also you @nflcommish STILL have @Kaepernick7 blackballed for peacefully protesting,” Nessa responded in a tweet.

In 2017, when the Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh have been contemplating signing the NFL quarterback in mild of Joe Flacco’s damage, Nessa tweeted an image of Ray Lewis hugging Ravens proprietor Steve Bisciotti following the staff’s Tremendous Bowl win. Under it was a picture from “Django Unchained” of Samuel L. Jackson, whose character was a slave, hugging Leonardo DiCaprio, who performed his proprietor.

The social media picture didn’t sit effectively with the Corridor of Fame linebacker, who known as it a “racist gesture” and claimed it blew Kaepernick’s shot at a comeback within the NFL.

Kaepernick starred at John H. Pitman Excessive College in Turlock, California, earlier than setting data at Nevada. The previous second-round NFL Draft decide could by no means get a second stint within the NFL regardless of proudly owning a reasonably darn good profession touchdown-to-interception ratio and displaying he nonetheless has the power judging from his latest Atlanta exercise.

Even when the free agent doesn’t throw one other soccer, no less than he’s received his lady by his facet.

This submit was initially printed on September 4, 2020.