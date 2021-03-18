Ever for the reason that Corona Virus has come to India previously 12 months, it has taken away their family members from many individuals. Final 12 months, a big a part of 2020 was severely affected by the Coroma epidemic. Throughout this time hundreds of thousands of individuals have died because of this virus in India.

An identical information about Corona Virus can also be being heard from the cricket subject. The virus has killed the father of a participant of the Indian cricket crew. After which all the man cricketers have expressed their condolences on this unhappy second.

Indian cricketer Rahul Sharma’s father dies because of Corona

Jalandhar’s 34-year-old senior leg spinner, who began his worldwide cricket profession in 2011 for the Indian crew Rahul Sharma (Rahul Sharma) wreaked havoc when Corona Virus snatched his father from him. After which Rahul’s fellow cricketers have additionally mourned this unhappy incident.

Rahul has not been part of the Indian cricket crew for a very long time. However in some matches, he has performed cricket for the Indian crew on the worldwide degree. Rahul could be very unhappy after dropping his father. Together with Mumbai’s senior batsman Suryakumar Yadav, different gamers have additionally expressed their condolences on this event.

Cricketer tweeted data

Rahul Sharma gave the information of his father’s passing because of Corona Virus by way of his Twitter account. Considerably, previously few instances many individuals have misplaced their lives because of this harmful virus. After the father’s demise, Rahul wrote a tweet, expressing grief that,

“Life is not going to be the identical with out you Papa, no matter I’ve realized, I’ve realized from you. You have been my life I’ll all the time bear in mind your spirit, will, laborious work. God deal with my father. “

Sharma saab Jaldi kr gye yar 💔💔🙏 maaf kr deyo baccha nai skyaa thuanu Iss corona to, with out u life not similar Dad💔🙏 the whole lot I be taught from You in my life,your combating spirit,willpower,hardwork,dedication love u endlessly Dad❤️🙏raaba deal with my dad 🙏#covid 😡😡king👑RIP pic.twitter.com/ocuARTsPir – Rahul Sharma (@ ImRahulSharma3) March 17, 2021

Fellow gamers expressed condolences

Fellow gamers additionally mourned the loss of life of their associate’s father. After which these fellow gamers gave braveness to Rahul by way of Twitter. On this regard, the current debutants for the Indian crew Suryakumar Yadav (Suryakumar Yadav) and senior wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tweeted expressing their condolences.

So sorry concerning the loss brother. Could his soul RIP 😞🙏🏻 – Surya Kumar Yadav (@ surya_14kumar) March 17, 2021