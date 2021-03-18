Dangal Sisters Cousin Ritika Phogat commits suicide

Ritika Phogat, 17,who’s the cousin of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, determined to take the intense step after she allegedly did not win a wrestling bout. In accordance with the most recent replace, wrestler Ritika Phogat dedicated suicide on 18th March. Ritika Phogat was enjoying the state degree subjunior, junior girls, and males wrestling match. She misplaced the ultimate on 14th March by simply 1 level.

Ritika Phogat hung herself to demise after she misplaced a wrestling match in Bharatpur. It’s being head that the wrestler was upset over dropping to her rival by one level within the ultimate bout of a championship. The championship was held in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, from twelfth to 14th March.

Her submit mortem was carried out in Civil Hospital in Dadri. Ritika had skilled below Mahavir Singh Phogat. She was from Jaitpur village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu. And he or she was present process coaching as a wrestler since 2015 at Mahavir Phogat Sports activities Academy in Haryana state.

She was staying together with her uncle and Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat in Charkhi Dadri’s Balali village for the previous 4 years.

In the meantime, the Haryana Police have began their investigation into the demise case of Ritika. Charkhi Dadri District Superintendent of Police Mr Ram Singh Bishnoi launched a press release and stated that loss within the match might be the rationale for Ritika’ suicide.