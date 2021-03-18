A 3rd civil lawsuit has been filed towards Deshaun Watson accusing the Texans quarterback of sexually assaulting a therapeutic massage therapist in December 2020.

Houston legal professional Tony Buzbee filed that lawsuit and two different lawsuits this week associated to separate incidents involving accusations from different therapeutic massage therapists. Buzbee wrote in one of many lawsuits that Watson’s habits is a part of a “disturbing sample of preying on susceptible ladies,” per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

Here’s what we all know up to now about these lawsuits and the way Watson and the NFL have responded to the accusations.

What to find out about lawsuits towards Deshaun Watson

Lawsuits 1 and a couple of

The first two lawsuits have been filed by Buzbee in Harris County, Texas. The primary lawsuit stems from an incident that allegedly occurred at a therapeutic massage therapist’s residence in March 2020, and the second lawsuit stems from an incident that allegedly happened at The Houstonian Resort, Membership and Spa in August 2020. The plaintiffs in each of these lawsuits are feminine therapeutic massage therapists who filed as Jane Doe.

Each lawsuits allege that Watson dedicated civil assault by exposing himself and touching the plaintiffs along with his penis. Each lawsuits additionally say the plaintiffs grew “uncomfortable” through the massages, and the ladies abruptly ended their periods after Watson acted inappropriately, and they didn’t reply to any extra makes an attempt at communication from Watson, who initially arrange the conferences through Instagram direct messages.

“It turned obvious that Watson wished a therapeutic massage for just one cause — intercourse,” the primary lawsuit states.

Watson allegedly informed the plaintiff concerned within the March 2020 incident: “I do know you might have a profession and a popularity, and I do know you’ll hate for somebody to mess with yours, similar to I don’t need anybody messing with mine.” She thought of Watson’s comment to be a risk.

Lawsuit 3

The third lawsuit stems from an incident that allegedly occurred at a Houston workplace constructing in December 2020. The plaintiff within the lawsuit filed as Jane Doe.

Whereas the third lawsuit alleges an identical sample of habits towards the therapeutic massage therapist, it additionally says Watson “bought extra aggressive, forcefully telling her to maneuver her hand all the way down to his pubic space.” The lawsuit claims Watson compelled the lady, who felt “intimidated and threatened,” to carry out oral intercourse on him and that she “didn’t consent.”

“Plaintiff needs she might have been extra brave and would have ended the therapeutic massage,” the lawsuit states. “However she felt helpless within the second. Plaintiff was underneath Watson’s management.”

The three plaintiffs are searching for compensatory damages as a way to “stop Watson from additional like conduct.”

Who’s Tony Buzbee?

Buzbee is Houston-based mostly lawyer of The Buzbee Regulation Agency. He’s a former Marine officer and attended the regulation college on the College of Houston Regulation Middle, according to his bio on The Buzbee Law Firm site. He has represented quite a lot of excessive-profile shoppers, together with former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

He has additionally beforehand run for public workplace, most lately launching an unsuccessful marketing campaign for mayor of Houston in 2019 towards incumbent Sylvester Turner.

In an Instagram put up shared from his verified account Thursday, Buzbee mentioned that the Buzbee Regulation Agency has been employed by 9 ladies to convey circumstances towards Watson, although solely three have been filed up to now.

“The allegations are comparable. We’ve got filed three, and, as we full our due diligence, will file the remaining ones in the end,” the put up learn. “We’re speaking to a number of others. [Buzbee’s associate] Cornelia [Brandfield-Harvey] and I admire the sort phrases, and outpouring of help for these courageous ladies who’re wiling to return ahead and be heard.

“It doesn’t matter what you do in life, there’ll at all times be detractors. As my dad at all times mentioned: ‘In case you are proper, go forward!’ And so we go.”

What has Deshaun Watson mentioned?

Watson posted the following statement to Twitter on Tuesday night time:

On account of a social media put up by a publicity-searching for plaintiff’s lawyer, I lately turned conscious of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed towards me. I’ve not but seen the grievance, however I do know this: I’ve by no means handled any lady with something apart from the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about cash, however earlier than submitting swimsuit he made a baseless six-determine settlement demand, which I shortly rejected. In contrast to him, this isn’t about cash for me — it’s about clearing my identify, and I look ahead to doing that.

Houston-based mostly legal professional Rusty Hardin told ESPN that he spoke with Watson on Wednesday and has agreed to signify him.

“I’m actual snug with the type of person who Deshaun Watson is, and I don’t wish to publicly remark till I get all of the info,” Hardin mentioned, including that Watson “has an awesome popularity right here within the Houston space, and the allegations are actually inconsistent with the type of particular person he’s.”

Are the Texans, NFL investigating Deshaun Watson?

The Texans released the following statement on Wednesday:

We turned conscious of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson by a social media put up final night time. That is the primary time we heard of the matter, and we hope to be taught extra quickly. We take accusations of this nature that contain anybody inside the Houston Texans group critically. We are going to await additional data earlier than making any extra statements on this incident.

An NFL spokesperson mentioned the league is conscious of the lawsuits however has “no further comment at this time.”

Moreover, groups which may be keen on doubtlessly trading for Watson are monitoring the state of affairs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.