The IPL 2021 schedule was launched on Sunday 7 March. The primary match of this league was held on April 9 by Mumbai Indians and Rcb Can be performed between On the similar time, the ultimate match of the world’s hottest T20 league shall be performed on Might 30 on the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the schedule, all of the IPL groups have began their preparations.

Harishankar Reddy bowled Dhoni

Truly, right now a video is turning into more and more viral in social media. On this video, Harishankar Reddy, a young 22-year-old fast bowler, comes from a small runup and bowls to Dhoni. Dhoni doesn’t perceive his one ball and turns into daring. Lately Chennai Tremendous Kings group is working towards for IPL 2021 and this video is of practice match solely.

Chennai tremendous kings group Ipl 2020 I couldn’t do something particular and was ranked seventh on the factors desk. Truly, Chennai had ready the group to play in their dwelling floor Chennai additionally in IPL 2020, however the thirteenth season of IPL was shifted to UAE, as a consequence of which the planning of earlier CSK was washed away.

Who is aware of Harishankar Reddy?

Harishankar Reddy is a resident of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. On this 12 months’s IPL public sale, this fast bowler has been purchased by the Chennai Tremendous Kings group for a worth of 20 lakhs. After bowling the legendary gamers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Harishankar Reddy has come into the limelight.

Let me let you know that Harishankar Reddy performs for Andhra in home cricket. He has to date taken a complete of 8 wickets in his performed 5 Checklist A matches at an financial system price of 5.03. On the similar time, in his performed 13 T20 matches, he has taken a complete of 19 wickets at an financial system price of 8.34.

Watch Dhoni’s daring video right here