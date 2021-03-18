Dil Raju locks Vaishnav Tej and Naveen Polishetty

Dil Raju is without doubt one of the widespread producer of Telugu movie Trade. He’s identified for bankrolling large and medium funds motion pictures. Now based on the newest replace, Dil Raju roped two younger actors Vaishnav Tej and Naveen Polishetty for his upcoming initiatives.

The sources say that lately Dil Raju met Naveen Polishetty, Vaishnav Tej and locked them for 2 completely different initiatives which can be bankrolled underneath the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Each Vaisshnav Tej and Naveen Polishetty have develop into probably the most demanded actors in Tollywood.

Dil Raju is but to finalize the administrators for these younger actors. If every part goes as per plan, the upcoming venture will go on the ground subsequent yr.

Vaishnav Tej made his debut with romantic film Uppena and at the moment he’s working with Krish for an untitled movie which has Rakul Preet Singh within the feminine lead function. At present Vaishnav Tej has two extra motion pictures in his kitty that are in several manufacturing levels.

On the otherside, Naveen Polishetty is having fun with the success of Jathi Ratnalu, and he is but to announce his subsequent movie formally. It’s being heard that he has signed a Telugu movie through which he’ll share the display screen area with Baahubali and Nishabdham woman Anushka Shetty.