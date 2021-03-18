Dillian Whyte vs Deontay Wilder 'a very interesting fight' to decide next title challenger, says WBC president

Dillian Whyte could possibly be welcomed to struggle Deontay Wilder in an eliminator for a WBC heavyweight title challenger, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Whyte can regain his standing as WBC interim champion if he avenges defeat towards Alexander Povetkin in subsequent Saturday’s rematch, stay on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a contract for an undisputed world title struggle, with a date and venue to be determined, and challengers will probably be lining as much as face the ensuing champion.

Sky customers: Buy Povetkin v Whyte 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Povetkin v Whyte 2

RUMBLE ON THE ROCK!@DillianWhyte can avenge his gorgeous KO loss to Alexander Povetkin of their heavyweight rematch in Gibraltar on March 27, stay on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace. Ebook Povetkin vs Whyte 2 now utilizing the hyperlink under! — Sky Sports activities Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 12, 2021

Picture:

Wilder misplaced the WBC title to Fury



Requested by Sky Sports activities if the WBC could possibly be open to an eliminator between Whyte and former champion Wilder, Sulaiman mentioned: “Sure, that could possibly be a really fascinating match-up.

“Sadly we’re not promoters, we’re not match-makers, however this could possibly be probably a really fascinating struggle.

“There’s nice expertise within the heavyweight division and I’m certain that we’re up for an excellent trip within the coming years. Now we have so many mixtures that may occur.

“After all the joy of Fury and Joshua is what everyone seems to be speaking about, however there are additionally many different fights that would probably take the good leisure for the boxing followers around the globe.”















0:51



Dillian Whyte’s verdict on Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury



Wilder has not returned to the ring since his fearsome undefeated streak and his reign as WBC champion have been ended final yr by a stoppage loss to Fury.

Whyte waited over 1,000 days as WBC necessary challenger whereas Wilder was the champion however by no means obtained his shot on the title, then suffered a shock knockout loss to Povetkin.

If Whyte beats Povetkin subsequent Saturday, he could possibly be on a collision course with Wilder, who’s ranked at No 1 by the governing physique, as they jostle for a shot on the Joshua vs Fury winner.

WBC president Sulaiman welcomed a possible Whyte vs Wilder struggle, saying: “Sure, completely. Sure, I like the concept.

“After all the rankings are by advantage. We’ll see what occurs on March 27. If Whyte wins, then he turns into the interim champion.

“He can be in a really privileged place and it’s only a good time for boxing.”















0:51



Whyte mentioned final yr: ‘Coward’ Wilder might retire



Wilder has talked about Whyte as a attainable opponent since shedding his belt.

“I like the Deontay Wilder struggle,” promoter Eddie Hearn beforehand informed Sky Sports activities.

“Wilder towards Whyte is a struggle we’ve talked about a very long time. Dillian Whyte referred to as for that struggle for about three years after which hastily Deontay Wilder misplaced, now he’s calling for the Dillian Whyte struggle.”

Whyte informed Sky Sports activities: “I’ll struggle anybody. Deontay Wilder is somebody that I need to struggle and bash up. I consider he’s somebody that I beat up and knock out.”















0:56



The Gibraltar authorities commissioned a £2 commemorative coin for Povetkin vs Whyte 2



Wilder was locked in a dispute over a 3rd struggle towards Fury and has acrimoniously cut up from coach Mark Breland, who threw within the towel to rescue him and finish the second struggle.

“Outdoors of AJ towards Fury, Whyte-Wilder stays one of many greatest fights in boxing,” Hearn beforehand mentioned. “I’d like to make that struggle.

“I believe Deontay Wilder must get again within the ring. I definitely wouldn’t be trying to put him in with Whyte straight off the bat.

“He wants a struggle for my part. Presumably, he’s going to be working with a brand new crew of trainers.

“I believe there’s a variety of unrest in that crew.”

Picture:

Whyte floored Povetkin twice of their first struggle



Picture:

Povetkin caught Whyte with a comeback KO



Whyte should first overcome the sizable process of a rematch with Povetkin.

He twice knocked the Russian down once they first met final yr however succumbed to a shocking knockout punch.

Harold ‘The Shadow’ Knight, the coach who helped Lennox Lewis win rematches towards Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman, has been added to Whyte’s nook.

Whyte was warned by his promoter Hearn: “If he loses [to Povetkin], then he can overlook combating Deontay Wilder, and he can overlook combating for a world championship, so he should win that struggle.”

Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on March 27, stay on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.