Dota 2 B8 Roster Information: B8 finds new members to complete roster after mixed Brazillian/CIS lineup parts ways. Within the newest information relating to Dota 2 CIS workforce B8, the three Brazillian gamers have left. Surprisingly, the replacements are already prepared!

Lately, B8’s carry participant, Rdo determined to go away the squad to search for higher prospects some place else. Earlier final evening, on March 16, B8’s Twitter deal with was up to date with one more tweet. This one confirms that the opposite two Brazillian stars are additionally leaving the roster. Duster & Sexyfat have additionally left B8, that means solely Dendi & TSA stay.

Rdo, Duster, and sexyfat left B8 We're grateful to the blokes for his or her contribution to the workforce's growth and the trail they traveled with us. Want them nice success sooner or later! In the mean time, Dendi and TSA stay on the roster. Extra bulletins forward

B8 didn’t have a good time within the first DPC Season of 2021. Within the regionals spherical, they completed final within the decrease division of the CIS group stage. Many are attributing this to poor communication between the gamers within the roster because the workforce beforehand consisted of 2 CIS gamers & 3 Brazillian gamers.

B8’s new roster for DPC Season 2

Nonetheless, Danil “Dendi” Ishutin, the previous TI Champions has by no means put his head down. Inside a couple of hours of the tweet, B8 put up one other one stating that they’ve assembled a new roster. Nonetheless, as a result of they mixed with XactJlepbI, they now not have to compete within the open qualifiers once more.

Right here is the tweet saying the collaboration and the ultimate squad of B8, which will likely be competing in DPC 2021 Season 2.

Okay, look. Our new roster: 5. NoFear

4. [T]TO

3. DkFogas

# 2

We'll play in a decrease division after merging with XactJlepbI workforce

The second season of the regional league of DPC 2021 will start in April. Followers will definitely hope that they get to watch the new B8 roster in motion no less than as soon as earlier than that!