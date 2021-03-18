Ellis Genge calls on social media companies to verify users after receiving death threats during the Six Nations















Ellis Genge says he’d like to see social media companies do more to help identify those who abuse others online

Ellis Genge says he would like to see social media companies verify users after he was subjected to death threats from anonymous accounts during the Six Nations.

After England’s loss to Wales in the third round, Genge was subjected to online abuse when footage surfaced of him not clapping the victorious Welsh gamers off the pitch.

The prop says members of his household have additionally been focused on-line, including that it was the truth that folks have been saying issues behind anonymous accounts that upset him greater than the content material of the messages.

“I wasn’t too bothered about it, to be sincere,” the Tigers ahead instructed Sky Sports activities Information. “I’m not an enormous fan of individuals hiding behind keyboards.

“If it was a standard account… I truthfully wouldn’t be bothered in any respect, it’s extra so the faux accounts that wind me up, not the precise verbals coming from them.”

Don’t know why I’m not clapping in that tunnel have to be deep in thought, utmost respect for the Welsh 🌼 as for keyboard warriors sending demise threats and so on …. pic.twitter.com/qX49P570V2 — Gengey (@EllisGenge) February 28, 2021

Requested if the messages had put him off utilizing social media, Genge stated: “Yeah slightly bit, particularly after they begin ciphering via they usually discover your loved ones and begin commenting on their stuff.

“However I feel social media is without doubt one of the greatest issues concerning the sport since you get to see all of the totally different, various elements of it.

2:21 That is the message from Sky Sports activities presenters and reporters, who’ve united in supporting a brand new marketing campaign geared toward elevating consciousness of on-line hate and abuse on social media That is the message from Sky Sports activities presenters and reporters, who’ve united in supporting a brand new marketing campaign geared toward elevating consciousness of on-line hate and abuse on social media

“Particularly with the lockdown, that is the one approach [fans have] been capable of entry it.

“I perceive that’s why persons are so annoyed and venting on social media, as a result of they haven’t been out the home in nonetheless lengthy, that’s most likely why we’re getting just a few extra foolish messages than typical.”

Genge says he selected to not report the abuse to the social media corporations, and although he understands that there could be difficulties in implementing it, he desires to see extra carried out to make folks accountable for his or her phrases.

“I’d prefer to see that,” he stated. “However then I suppose you’re opening up with the web… you see these social media platforms getting hacked rather a lot, so what in the event that they then had all of the passports and entry to all of the folks’s particulars?

“You’re taking place just a few extra rabbit holes then, aren’t you? Possibly that’s why they haven’t carried out it.

“However yeah, I’d prefer to see folks need to be verified or one thing – some form of verification.”

‘Everybody hates England, they play their greatest sport in opposition to us’

1:00 Ellis Genge says self-discipline is an space that has let the squad down through the Six Nations, they usually can’t suppose they’re the completed article after victory in opposition to France Ellis Genge says self-discipline is an space that has let the squad down through the Six Nations, they usually can’t suppose they’re the completed article after victory in opposition to France

England have had a combined set of outcomes on this yr’s Six Nations, dropping to Scotland and Wales to finish their title ambitions earlier than developing with the efficiency of the championship to beat pre-event favourites France on Saturday.

Genge says unfavourable feedback from exterior the camp didn’t affect the crew after the losses, and that they are going to be equally cautious of getting carried away with the reward that has come their approach following the victory at Twickenham.

“I don’t personally suppose it affected us, I feel we simply genuinely didn’t play to the perfect of our means and we have been sick-disciplined in among the video games,” he stated.

“The factor is with that, now everybody can be singing and dancing, saying ‘greatest sport ever at Twickenham’ and pumping our tyres up as a result of we beat France.

Ellis Genge reacts as Maro Itjoe scores the profitable strive in opposition to France

“I’d say that’s most likely the largest factor that we have now to be cautious of now, is to not get forward of ourselves and suppose we’re the completed article, as a result of there’s all the time work to do.”

The 26-yr-previous says the opposition to have crushed them deserve credit score for his or her performances, and feels sides all the time pitch up in opposition to Eddie Jones’ facet as a result of “everybody hates us”.

“Among the groups have performed properly. The robust factor for England is that everybody all the time performs their greatest sport in opposition to us. For no matter cause it’s, everybody hates us.

“I feel we’re really fairly first rate folks however everybody begs to vary. That’s how I really feel and I feel just a few of the boys really feel that as properly, everybody simply desires to have their greatest efficiency in opposition to us.

“Scotland beat us within the first spherical they usually’ve not carried out as properly since. For me, everybody all the time places their greatest foot ahead in opposition to us and we’ve acquired to be prepared for that and we clearly weren’t for 2 of the video games.”

