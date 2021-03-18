













0:29



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he’ll want to make use of his finest gamers towards Olympiakos regardless of the busy worldwide schedule forward



Arsenal suffered a scare in final week’s first leg when Youssef El Arabi, the person who dumped them out of the competitors final yr, pounced on a Dani Ceballos error to cancel out Martin Odegaard’s opener.

It appeared the Gunners have been heading for a clumsy second leg again on the Emirates Stadium however late strikes from Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny ensured they left Athens in command of the tie.

Confidence can be excessive amongst Mikel Arteta’s gamers for Thursday’s return leg following the two-1 win over Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby, and the 2-purpose cushion could even tempt the supervisor to rotate his facet and relaxation a few of his key gamers.

A lot of the pre-match focus is on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was neglected of the group on Sunday resulting from disciplinary causes. Arteta was coy on whether or not he would return towards Olympiakos however insisted the scenario had been resolved in a “actually constructive means”.

The Arsenal boss could also be with out Bukayo Saka, who was withdrawn with a hamstring drawback towards Tottenham, however in any other case, he has a full squad to name on.

Mikel Arteta: “It’s a actually vital sport for us. Nothing has been determined – there may be nonetheless one other 90 minutes at the least to play for and we all know it will be powerful and everybody needs to be prepared.

“We have now the chance to make adjustments, now we have 5 substitutions, so we’ll determine the very best group to attempt to beat them.”















1:05



Jose Mourinho is hopeful {that a} ‘compromise’ will be reached with Gareth Southgate to guard Harry Kane throughout the worldwide break



After the frustration of defeat within the north London derby on the Emirates Stadium, Tottenham can be hoping for an additional serene evening within the Europa League after they face Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

Jose Mourinho’s facet eased to a 2-0 win within the first leg final week due to Harry Kane’s double, and after Sunday’s setback within the prime-4 race, they method the return leg understanding the Europa League represents their finest route again into the Champions League.

Kane can be anticipated to steer the road once more, however Tottenham can be with out Heung-Min Son, who limped off throughout the first half of the defeat to Arsenal, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who’s suspended.

Tottenham ought to nonetheless have greater than sufficient high quality to keep away from a scare towards Dinamo Zagreb, and a return to successful methods will surely elevate the temper forward of Sunday’s Premier League assembly with Aston Villa.

Jose Mourinho: “I consider within the first match, with out enjoying splendidly nicely, we have been fairly stable, we dominated the sport, we had the sport beneath management, we confirmed ambition within the second a part of the second half to attain extra targets to kill it, however we didn’t.

“So, the fact is that it’s open, and by being open, now we have to be very severe in our method.”















0:53



Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says league place defines progress relatively than whether or not trophies are gained



How expensive may Simon Kjaer’s final-gasp equaliser at Outdated Trafford show for Manchester United? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet have been getting ready to victory in final week’s first leg, albeit one they scarcely deserved, however Kjaer’s header modified the complexion of the tie.

The away purpose provides Milan the benefit and Stefano Pioli’s facet are additional boosted by the provision of former United man Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who missed the primary leg, in addition to Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez.

Manchester United have extra choices themselves, with Paul Pogba obtainable for the primary time since February 6 having overcome a thigh grievance and Donny van de Beek and David de Gea additionally in rivalry, however the journey to the San Siro is a severe check.

Milan have misplaced floor within the Serie A title race recently and suffered a 1-0 loss at residence to Napoli on Sunday, however they’ve gained 4 of their final 5 residence matches towards Manchester United, whereas United have been eradicated from six of their final eight European ties wherein they’ve did not win the primary leg.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “I believe the 2 groups can be higher. It looks like gamers are going to be again, so hopefully it will likely be a greater sport as we felt we didn’t hit our prime degree towards them.

“We’d like extra depth and extra high quality and, hopefully, we will put that on.”















0:43



Steven Gerrard says Rangers should ‘play either side of the sport’ of their Europa League final-16 second leg towards Slavia Prague at Ibrox



Rangers have already clinched the Scottish Premiership title and now their focus is firmly on extending their European journey.

Steven Gerrard’s facet have the benefit on this tie after Filip Helander’s equaliser ensured they left the Czech capital with a probably important away purpose and a draw.

They are going to be with out Ryan Jack for the return leg at Ibrox after he failed to beat a calf grievance, whereas James Tavernier and Nikola Katic stay out and Jermain Defoe has not been included of their European squad.

The omens are good for Rangers, nonetheless, given they’ve progressed from seven of their final eight knockout ties after avoiding defeat within the first leg. They’ve additionally solely misplaced one among their final 23 residence matches in European competitors.

They are going to be cautious of Slavia Prague, nonetheless, given they beat Leicester 2-0 on the King Energy Stadium after a 0-0 draw within the first leg of their final-32 tie.

Steven Gerrard: “I believe now we have to deal with the ball and have to point out we’re Rangers, we’re a very good group, a powerful group at residence and actually play with perception and confidence.

“I would like Slavia to essentially really feel us, I would like us to be aggressive however on the similar time now we have to point out we’re a very good group and now we have good gamers that may deal with the ball at this degree.”

How one can observe

Observe Arsenal vs Olympiakos, Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham, AC Milan vs Man Utd and Rangers vs Slavia Prague with our devoted stay blogs throughout Sky Sports activities’ digital platforms on Thursday evening.

The remainder of the final-16 ties

Molde vs Granada (agg 0-2), kick-off 5.50pm

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma (agg 0-3), kick-off 5.50pm

Villarreal vs Dynamo Kiev (agg 2-0), kick-off 8pm

Younger Boys vs Ajax (agg 0-3), kick-off 8pm