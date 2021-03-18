The fourth match of the 5 T20 matches sequence between India and England is at present being performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. Throughout the match Indian Cricket Workforce Star cricketer KL Rahul as soon as once more failed to carry out brilliantly, whereas the Indian staff’s star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav noticed a spectacular efficiency. However Suryakumar Yadav was given the wrong out by the umpire.

Umpire gave wrong out to Suryakumar

Throughout the match, whereas Suryakumar Yadav was enjoying for 57, he performed backwards off Sam Karan, the ball went into the palms of England fielder David Malan. Nonetheless, on this catch it was seen that the ball was touching the bottom.

It appeared clear not out, however the umpire known as it out. After this, the followers began questioning the umpire. Fans trolled the umpire on social media.

Fans raged on umpire on social media for letting Suryakumar Yadav out

It was clearly NOT OUT

😬 NOT OUT

