Farmer Rashmika Mandanna ploughing with machine

Relating to making the headlines, Kannada woman Rashmika Mandanna has by no means failed to take action with her posts on social media. From sharing her skincare routine to her eating regimen routine, Pricey Comrade and Geetha Govindam woman Rashmika Mandanna has typically shared her whereabouts on social media. Just lately Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram to share a video by which she is seen donning a farmer’s avatar. Bheeshma woman Rashmika Mandanna is ploughing the soil on the set of Sulthan. Eppadi Iruntha Naanga track performs within the background whilst she is busy ploughing with the machine.

By sharing this video, the farmer girl Rashmika says, “Precisely what I used to be considering once I was capturing this specific scene! I believe you’ll can simply see how a lot I loved taking part in this character! “

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna will likely be subsequent seen in Allu Arjun starrer motion and romantic drama Pushpa, which will likely be launched in 5 languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa, which is being helmed by Sukumar, and backed by Mythri Film Makers, may have music by DSP-Devi Sri Prasad. She will even be seen in a Tamil movie Sulthan by which Karthi is taking part in the lead function. The film is helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu beneath the banner Dream Warrior Photos.