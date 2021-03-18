The Cecafa nations had been to play in yet one more Afcon preparation sport on Thursday earlier than the demise of the top of state

Soccer Kenya Federation has confirmed the cancellation of the pleasant sport pitting Harambee Stars and Tanzania’s Taifa Stars.

The sport was scheduled to be performed at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday, however after the affirmation of the demise of Tanzania President Pombe Magufuli, the federation has confirmed the sport won’t go on as deliberate.

The Tanzanian chief, in accordance with his Vice-President Samia Suluhu, succumbed to coronary heart situations at a hospital in Dar es Salaam on March 17. He received the re-election into the workplace for a second 5-12 months time period in the course of the October 2020 normal elections.

“Following the premature demise of Tanzanian President, His Excellency, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, Soccer Kenya Federation, in session with the Tanzanian Soccer Federation, has decided to cancel immediately’s worldwide pleasant match between the nationwide staff Harambee Stars and the Tanzanian nationwide soccer staff, which was scheduled to happen on the Nyayo Nationwide Stadium, starting at 3:00 pm,” FKF’s assertion seen by Aim learn.

“The choice has been arrived at to permit the Tanzanian nationwide staff and the Tanzanian normal public to mourn the sudden passing on of the late President, His Excellency, Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

“Soccer Kenya Federation needs to increase its deepest sympathy and message of goodwill to the Tanzanian Soccer Federation, the household and associates of the late president and the great individuals of Tanzania. Might the Lord bless you with the energy to sail by way of this robust state of affairs.”

In a separate put up, the FKF President Nick Mwendwa despatched his message of condolence to the Tanzanian individuals.

“Our hearts exit to the individuals of Tanzania following the lack of President John Pombe Magufuli,” posted Mwendwa on Facebook.

“On behalf of FKF and the whole Kenyan soccer fraternity, I want you peace and solace throughout these tough instances.”

Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars had been set to play in a second pleasant as they put together for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The preliminary sport, which was performed on Monday, ended 2-1 in favour of Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee’s aspect.

Kenya are set to face Egypt and Togo within the remaining qualifiers whereas Kim Poulsen’s expenses are on account of meet Equatorial Guinea and Libya.