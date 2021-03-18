Fyodor Svechkov - 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Crew: Lada Togliatti

Date of Beginning: April 5, 2003

Place of Beginning: Togliatti, Russia

Ht: 6-foot Wt: 179 kilos

Shoots: Left

Place: W/C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-yr eligible

Rankings

Russian ahead Fyodor Svechkov is taken into account his workforce’s hometown hero. The 17-yr-outdated was born and raised in Togliatti, a metropolis 985 km East of Moscow, and he has spent his complete enjoying profession with Lada Togliatti. He joined the group in 2016 to play within the workforce’s Russia U16 League, and he was promoted to the U18 workforce within the 2018-19 season. He scored 43 factors (16 targets, 27 assists) in 26 video games to assist the U18 workforce attain the playoffs. He tallied 9 factors (three targets, six assists) in eight postseason video games.

Svechkov served as an alternate captain for Crew Russia on the World Underneath-17 Hockey Problem in Canada. His robust management helped earn him the possibility to play for Lada Togliatti’s first-workforce within the 2020-21 season. He has tailored shortly to enjoying within the VHL with 15 factors (5 targets, ten assists) in 38 video games.

Fyodor Svechko, Lada Togliatti (Picture Courtesy of HCLADA.RU)

Svechkov is a two-manner ahead who is understood for his offensive and defensive skills, and he can play protection. His on-ice imaginative and prescient and tight-knit type of play improve the defensive facet of his recreation; he can learn an opponent’s physique language and might confidently predict the place the puck goes. He has a methodical strategy to defending, both positioning himself deeper within the ice or clearing the puck earlier than it’s fired. Svechkov’s puck consciousness, mixed along with his imaginative and prescient and talent to observe the puck, make him a robust asset within the defensive zone.

Efficient protection has made up for Svechkov’s low offensive productiveness, and he’s not identified for being a quick-paced ahead. Nevertheless, he has confirmed to be a constant scorer. Most of his passes are intentionally aimed on the centre of the ice to create scoring probabilities, and he has accomplished 78.6% of his go makes an attempt this season, which means that he has one thing to supply offensively, and that he’s not solely centered on sustaining puck possession. His offensive contribution is missed due to his robust defensive expertise, however he nonetheless generally is a dependable participant on the wing or at centre.

Fyodor Svechkov – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Svechkov is taken into account the perfect Russian ahead within the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He’ll want time to transition from Russian hockey to the NHL, as has been the case with many Russian-born NHL draft picks. Svechkov can be greatest suited to play on a 3rd line as soon as he makes the transfer to North America. I count on him to be a late-first rounder or a second-spherical draft choose.

Quotables

“Arguably the highest defensive ahead on this class, the Russian winger is a terror to play in opposition to. He employs terrific angles and routes on either side of the puck.” – Cam Robinson, Dobber Prospects

“He will get a variety of reward from scouts for his ability stage. He can drive a line attributable to his nice palms, playmaking and above-common velocity. He beneficial properties the zone with management usually, makes a variety of performs and might maneuver in tight areas at a excessive stage.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

Strengths

Skating

Hockey IQ

Physique power

Underneath Development – Enhancements to Make

Must work on his offensive manufacturing

Wants to enhance his technical potential

NHL Potential

Svechkov can be greatest suited to play within the high-9, notably as a 3rd-line ahead. He’s a effectively-rounded participant who has good hockey intelligence, and he could possibly be a really helpful participant on the penalty kill.

Threat/Reward Evaluation

Threat – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Protection 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Svechkov was a member of the Russian U17 workforce that received gold on the 2017 World U-17 Hockey Problem.

Movies