Georgia soccer star Azeez Ojulari tore it up as his professional day and has seen his 2021 NFL Draft inventory rise due to it.

Exterior linebacker Azeez Ojulari could possibly be the following NFL star to return out of Kirby Sensible’s Georgia soccer program.

Ojulari was a high-40 NFL Draft prospect heading into his professional day at Georgia. Whereas some analysts such because the NFL Community’s Daniel Jeremiah had him with an early second-spherical grade, Ojulari appeared to reply all of the questions he wanted to at his professional day. Jeremiah and his NFL Community colleague Bucky Brooks were blown away by what they saw out of go rusher on Wednesday.

“The largest factor for me is his arms are 34.3 inches, which is ridiculously lengthy,” mentioned Jeremiah on NFL Community’s Path to the Draft. “So I don’t thoughts the truth that he’s 6-foot-2 and 1 / 4 since you’ve received an opportunity to leverage individuals with that size.”

“It was quantity on the bench to indicate his total energy. However to me, the best way he’s put collectively and the best way he moved on the sphere, my solely questions was a little bit little bit of tightness whenever you watched him. I believed as we speak he was shifting round fairly good.”

Whereas Jeremiah is impressed with what Ojulari brings to the equation, he nonetheless has him simply outdoors the primary spherical, however that could possibly be altering over the following six weeks till the draft begins.

“I like go rushers that know how one can end and that’s what this man does. He’s an exceptional finisher and also you see it in constant style as you proceed to check him. I’ve him No. 39 on my checklist proper now and the extra I watch the extra I like. He’s gonna find yourself shifting up that checklist.”

Brooks sounds a little bit increased on the Georgia edge defender, rating the 2-12 months starter as his No. 2 outdoors linebacker.

“I believe the large factor he confirmed as we speak is his total explosiveness,” mentioned Brooks. “If you put collectively occasions, 4.62, 4.66, mixed with a broad leap of 10-7 you’re speaking a few very explosive participant off the sting. And it matches what you see on tape. He’s a pace rusher, he does an excellent job with the dip-and-rip transfer, will get residence persistently. He’s a really intriguing prospect at this level.”

Azeez Ojulari initiatives as a primary-spherical lock within the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia

Throughout Ojulari’s three-12 months run at Georgia, he amassed 68 whole tackles, 18.5 for a loss, 15 sacks and compelled 5 fumbles. Ojulari was a tremendously productive participant for the Dawgs, in addition to an instinctive one. Whereas he’s not projected to go inside the highest-10 like former Georgia star Leonard Floyd did years earlier than him, Ojulari is anticipated to go within the first spherical.

One group that will be a really fascinating landing spot for him is the Pittsburgh Steelers who personal the No. 24 choose. They should substitute Bud Dupree with a situational go rusher alongside T.J. Watt. Apparently sufficient, Ojulari could possibly be becoming a member of the previous Kentucky star Dupree in Nashville, because the Tennessee Titans are in want of a revamped go rush and have the No. 22 total choose.

What Ojulari did in his professional day ensures that the previous Georgia soccer standout goes within the first spherical.

