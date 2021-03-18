James Harden is among the many most watchable gamers in the present day. He reacted in healthful style when a nonagenarian referred to as him her favorite Nets player.

Of all of the issues you may accuse James Harden of being, tasteless is just not a kind of issues. The Beard lives his life king-size, destroying his opponents on the courtroom and main an incredible life off it.

On the courtroom, there are few gamers within the fashionable NBA who measure up to his skillset. Harden can rating anyplace, towards any workforce and any protection, and there’s virtually no means of slowing him down.

When it comes to isolation play, Harden is exclusive in NBA historical past. He averaged extra factors per recreation on isolation performs throughout his peak Rockets years than 29 different NBA groups. Guarding Harden one-on-one is akin to strolling on eggshells with soccer cleats.

James Harden responds to 94-year-old grandma for naming his as her favorite Nets player

An Asian-American 94-year-old lady not too long ago grew to become a Twitter sensation after her grandson posted a image of her. She was posing with a notepad, during which she’s listed the names of her favorite gamers from each NBA workforce.

She listed Danny Inexperienced as her favorite Sixers player, and he or she added Kevin Durant and James Harden on the Nets. Harden took word of this publish, and thanked the lovable grandma for appreciating his recreation.

TIL my 94-year-old grandma spent her yr in isolation finding out the NBA and filling a notepad with her favorite gamers on every workforce. pic.twitter.com/B01OWmNsvS — Lili Gu (@wiwigoo) March 15, 2021

grandma received good style! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/HqdxbibkF1 — James Harden (@JHarden13) March 16, 2021

Harden has been an integral part of the Nets’ surge by way of the Japanese Convention standings. They started the season inconsistently, however the Harden acquisition has proved to be actual shot within the arm.

If the Nets can snag the highest spot within the East (or all the NBA, for that matter) with out KD, it will likely be tough to make a substantial argument towards Harden’s MVP candidature.