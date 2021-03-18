“He doesn’t play political video games”- Sergio Perez believes Max Verstappen loves driving the automobile and out of the monitor he’s a enjoyable individual.

Sergio Perez after performing impressively through the pre-season testing in Bahrain is all set to mark his influence within the 2021 for Purple Bull alongside together with his associate Max Verstappen.

Although on the similar time, his largest competitors could be Max Verstappen, who has over the previous couple of season have rose immensely to the prominence.

“Since I knew that I used to be coming to Purple Bull, I additionally knew that I might have an enormous problem with Max,” says the Mexican on the podcast ‘Beyond The Grid’ .

“However that’s what I needed too. I need to measure myself in opposition to one of the best in sport.” And for him, Verstappen is a part of that: “He’s a really full driver,” he praised.

Regardless of becoming a member of forces, Perez has solely seen Verstappen intently for less than a restricted time frame. Therefore, he needs to keep away from any comparability, however he completely belives that the Dutchman is a robust competitor.

“I haven’t seen sufficient but. He drove on a monitor that was ten, 15 levels cooler – or vice versa. The wind has additionally modified. I believe I’ll know extra after the primary three or 4 races,” he stated. “However I can already see that he’s a fast and stable pilot.”

He doesn’t do politics

Perez then revealed that he’s keen on Verstappen as an individual, as out of the monitor he’s a fun-loving individual and doesn’t prefer to contain himself in politics.

“He doesn’t play political video games. He simply enjoys driving. We’ve had a number of enjoyable collectively these few days,” he says. “Max is only a younger man who enjoys life.”

Moreover, he additionally acknowledged that neither he or Verstappen needs to be frightened of one another, as a substitute the Mexican claims that he already had an achieved profession.

“I don’t know why he needs to be frightened about me or I needs to be frightened about him. The manner I see it, I’ve completely nothing to lose. I used to be lucky sufficient to have a incredible profession. No matter comes subsequent is nice.”