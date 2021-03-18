How To Watch the AFL 2021 season in Australia on Kayo Sports activities Following a turbulent stop-and-start season final yr, AFL is again once more with a schedule that appears shut to pre-pandemic regular. The primary recreation of the 2021 season is due to kick off tonight (Thursday, March 16) at 7:25pm AEDT.

It’s not simply the sport that shall be returning – crowds shall be roaring again into the stadium as nicely, with none maybe as excited because the Victorians who have been locked out due to the lockdown final yr.

Watch The 2021 AFL season is again, with the primary siren of the yr sounding on Thursday, March 18. In Australia, nice worth streaming service Kayo Sports activities options each match live and affords a FREE 14-day trial – whereas followers overseas could make use of the Watch AFL streaming service.

All know that’s Not like final season, loads of matches shall be performed in Victoria this yr – a welcome change after coronavirus restrictions pressured video games to be moved into Queensland’s extra impartial territory. With gamers now out of their distant hubs and again on house turf, native crowds barracking for his or her workforce could possibly be an actual shot within the arm.

This season, the Richmond Tigers shall be hitting the sphere with three back-to-back premiership wins of their sights, after profitable the title in each 2019 and 2020.

Whether or not you're new to the sport or are a die-hard fan, learn on for our full AFL live stream information and learn the way to watch Aussie guidelines soccer on-line from anyplace utilizing Foxtel, Kayo Sports activities or Watch AFL.

How to watch the AFL 2021 season live on-line in Australia

The Australian Soccer League has a broadcast take care of each pay TV and free-to-air. The Seven Community holds the free-to-air broadcast rights for all matches, together with the finals, whereas Fox Sports activities is the pay TV broadcast companion.

In accordance to the deal, Channel Seven can present up to 4 live matches per week, however the recreation proven (and thus the schedule) will differ state-to-state. Foxtel, nevertheless, has the rights to each single recreation with matches broadcast both on the devoted 24/7 Fox Footy channel or on Fox Sports activities, except the Grand Remaining.

Should you’d like to stream on-line, Channel Seven’s protection shall be obtainable in Australia by way of the community’s 7Plus service, however the best choice for devoted footy followers is Kayo Sports activities.

It permits you to watch each single AFL match throughout the common season and all the ultimate sequence motion – apart from a live broadcast of the Grand Remaining although. It’s additionally nice worth, providing the selection of a AU$25 a month fundamental bundle or AU$35 a month premium providing.

The one distinction between the 2 is the variety of screens you possibly can stream to concurrently – two on Kayo fundamental and three on Kayo premium.

Kayo Sports activities is contract-free and affords a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you possibly can test it out for your self, no strings hooked up.

How to watch the AFL 2021 season live on-line wherever you’re

Watching AFL in Australia is simple, however what about in different international locations the place Kayo Sports activities isn’t obtainable? There’s no want to miss a second of the Aussie guidelines motion, thanks to Watch AFL – a worldwide subscription service that offers you entry to each single AFL match this season.

Obtainable throughout all corners of the globe, the League’s official streaming service could be had on weekly, month-to-month and annual plans, although a yearly subscription affords the very best worth. Right here’s how Watch AFL is priced for the 2021 season:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17

Month-to-month: US$33 / £25 / €33

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155

Should you’re away from house and the protection is geo-blocked, you would all the time use a VPN to entry your subscriptions and providers from everywhere in the world. It’s possible you’ll even be shocked how easy it’s to do.

Use a VPN to get an AFL live stream from anyplace

