Paul Wight, previously often called Massive Present, has had a legendary profession in the WWE. His resume reads Corridor of Fame. He has achieved every part there’s to realize in wrestling and there aren’t many wrestlers right this moment who’re extra well-known than him.

Lately nonetheless, he wasn’t featured all that a lot on WWE TV. This and contract points finally led to him leaping ship to rival promotion AEW after twenty years of service to Vince McMahon. Whereas talking with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, he revealed when he knew that his relationship with the WWE patriarch had changed.

Paul Wight recalls when he knew his relationship with Vince McMahon had changed

“I knew the writing had changed for me and Vince in our relationship as a result of for years I used to be all the time Present. In the final yr it’s been Paul, in order that’s a refined factor in his thoughts the place he’s already delivery me off to Shady Pines [retirement home], what I imply? Paul’s only a man, Paul’s his good friend.”

Wight had not spoken with Vince for nearly six months earlier than leaving WWE. Nonetheless, their final dialog was devoid of any animosity. The WWE CEO instructed Wight that he could be an asset to his new promotion.

“There’s no animosity, there’s no warmth there in any respect. He referred to as me, he stated, ‘Congratulations, you’re gonna do implausible over there. You’re actually gonna assist their firm. You have got quite a bit to assist right here.’ It was a really stylish, stylish transfer.”

