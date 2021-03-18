“I was just kicked out”- Sergio Perez recalls being rejected by Red Bull again in 2007, though issues have been not in his management.

Sergio Perez recalls the time of his youth days when Red Bull rejected him for a spot of their programme because the Mexican had a tough trial session.

In 2007, Perez was in Components 3 and was invited by Red Bull for a check, however he reveals that he instantly had an issue with the automobile setup resulting in his rejection.

“In 2007, I was invited by means of my programme to do a check,” Perez recalled on F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast. It didn’t go effectively. I had a problem with the seat as a result of my knees have been hitting the wheel in order that I couldn’t flip.”

“So I was fairly far off the tempo. I assumed that I was going to have the ability to type out the seat and so forth. After I went again, I was just kicked out. I didn’t have an additional chance. I was too sluggish. It was all about lap time. I was just kicked out. I believe that was in 2007 or 2006.

“Then I went into Components 3. I was racing in opposition to the Red Bull drivers, and I was main the championship. I noticed him at Silverstone [and said] Helmut, how are you?’

“‘We’ll beat you, we’ll beat you’, he was telling me. So, OK, ‘have a pleasant day Helmut.’”

One other expertise with Red Bull males

Perez was supported by Escuderia Telmex, which helped him in his emancipation from F3 to GP2 for the 2009 season, the place he raced for Red Bull staff boss Christian Horner’s Arden staff.

At the moment, Perez was additionally near becoming a member of Red Bull through the Arden staff, as his spectacular run to the fourth place impressed the Austrian staff’s bosses, however Horner, in the long run, determined to half methods.

“The different dialog was as soon as in GP2, my first yr with Christian,” Perez mentioned. “After one good race I did in Silverstone, he got here to me and mentioned, ‘hey, what are you doing?’ and so forth.

“He informed me, ‘hey, you’re doing alright, however you’ve gotten your individual driver programme; you don’t want me.’ That was the ultimate dialog that we had, that I keep in mind.”

12 years later, future has taken a full circle to grant Perez a spot at Red Bull, and the above two males, who rejected him, have been instrumental in his appointment.