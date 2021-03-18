After a disappointing top-tier collapse in the third T20 in the ongoing Ind vs Eng series, Virat Kohli’s distinctive innings helped India set a respectable goal for the guests. Nonetheless, it was one which was torn aside by Jos Butler’s outrageous blow as England rushed to victory. England took a 2-1 lead in the 5-game run, with all video games performed at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the current previous, nevertheless, India has made a behavior of losing the first few matches, however taking the streak house with decided comebacks. In case you’re an Indian fan, cling round and take a look at these current series wins of the Indian cricket group.

(*4*)Ind vs Eng: 4 times India won the series from a losing position not long ago

1. India vs England – Check Series 2021

The Indian gamers rejoice a wicket towards England in the last check

Just a few gamers of the England T20 squad towards India in the present series can have bitter reminiscences of their current loss in the check series. In the first check match, the English beat India and took the lead. However quickly after, India returned, and the way. The hosts won the remaining three Check matches and took a 3-1 result in safe a spot in the ICC Check Championship towards New Zealand as effectively.

2. India vs Australia – Check Series 2020

Indian gamers rejoice victory in the last check towards Australia

You don’t really want a reminder of the Indian group’s character, grit and excellent sportsmanship to just about steal the Aussies’ victory down underneath. In the first check match, the Aussies beat the Indian group and solid them for his or her lowest complete in check cricket. So as to add to that, Captain Virat Kohli additionally needed to return house for the start of his daughter. Ajinkya Rahane stepped up and led the group to victory. Along with a good captain, he additionally achieved a match-winning hundred. Whereas the third Check was a nice battle to safe a draw, the fourth took benefit of last-day heroics from Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar to seal an not possible 2-1 win. A brand new crop of Indian cricket was born.

3. India vs West Indies – 2019/20 ODI Series

The West Indies are not the strongest opponents for a robust Indian ODI squad. However after they came around in late 2019, they took a shock tour after chasing a relatively tame complete set from the Indian aspect. Nonetheless, it was nothing greater than a wake-up name for the Indian group, which went on to rack up elaborate wins in the remaining two ODIs, bagging the series.

4. India vs Australia – 2020 ODI Series

Not long ago, in early 2020, earlier than the lockdown was imposed, Australia got here to India for a three-game ODI series. David Warner and Aaron Finch stole the present with a superb opening position that took the hosts to a 10 wicket win. After being overwhelmed by the media and twitterati, India returned once more. They won a shut encounter in the second sport, beating the Aussies in the third ODI in Bengaluru to safe a 2-1 win.

One factor is for certain, this Indian aspect does not surrender and finds a method to all the time combat again and are available out stronger from the jaws of defeat.

