In the semi-final of the Road Safety World Series, India Legends defeated the West Indies Legends in an excellent innings, after which India Legends (*12*) the final. Throughout this time India Legends determined to bat first. The crew scored 218 runs for the lack of three wickets in 20 overs. At the similar time, the West Indies legends additionally batted brilliantly and recorded 206 runs in their 20 overs, however they might not meet the goal of 12 runs and misplaced.

Throughout the semi-finals, West Indies Legends captain Brian Lara determined to discipline first after profitable the toss. Staff captain Sachin Tendulkar scored 65 runs in 42 balls, scoring 3 sixes and 6 fours in the semi-finals. At the similar time left-handed batsman Yuvraj Singh scored 49 off 20 balls, in which he additionally hit six sixes. Throughout this Yusuf Pathan scored 37 days off 20 balls, whereas the similar Virender Sehwag scored 35 runs from 17 balls as an opener.

Speaking about West Indies, Vinay Kumar of India Legends crew took two wickets for 26 runs in his identify. Throughout this era, Narasimha Deonarayan scored 59 runs and Brian Lara scored 46 runs off 28 balls. Dwayne Smith scored 63 for the West Indies Legends crew.

India Legends has a fantastic begin

Throughout the semi-finals, India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar made an excellent debut, beginning with Virender Sehwag and scoring an explosive innings of 56 runs in 5.3 overs. After Virender Sehwag was bowled, Mohammad Kaif scored 27 runs off 21 balls, in which he hit 2 sixes and a pair of fours. After this Yusuf Pathan took entry into the discipline and scored 37 runs from 20 balls, batting explosively at quantity 4, in which he additionally hit 3 sixes.

Yuvraj Singh hit the first 4 sixes in the nineteenth over after which 2 extra sixes throughout the final over. On this approach, he scored an unbeaten 49 in 20 balls. Now the complete match was overturned and India Legends crew managed to cross the goal of 218 runs.

West Indies legends crew couldn’t full the goal of 12 runs

Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarayan of West Indies Legends additionally carried out properly. Smith scored 63 off 36 balls, whereas Devnarayan scored 15 runs off 44 balls. Dwayne Smith was dismissed by Irfan Pathan throughout the eleventh over. Kirk Edwards failed on the first ball. William Perkins scored simply 9 runs, after which he was bowled.

West Indies Legends captain Brian Lara made a blistering begin, scoring 46 off 28 balls. At the similar time Vinay Kumar of India Legends confirmed the victory of India Legends by dismissing Brian Lara and Tino Greatest. After which India Legends defeated the West Indies Legends to enter the semi-finals.