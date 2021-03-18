Well being consultants are predicting that the UK, regrettably, is on the precipice of experiencing a “third wave” of the coronavirus, the place circumstances skyrocket and hospitals develop into overwhelmed. Many officers are blaming the momentary pause on the distribution of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, presently on maintain in lots of European international locations over rising issues of a correlation between the vaccine and blood clots.

Nevertheless, different critics near the state of affairs are calling out a doable vaccine scarcity as to why a third wave nearly appears inevitable. That being stated, each Pfizer & AstraZeneca have rejected these claims that the UK is going through a vaccine scarcity, offering an update to those that are involved with the present vaccine supply course of.

So what precisely is happening proper now in the UK? Let’s see if we are able to’t uncover an update.

Coronavirus vaccine scarcity?

A recent letter from NHS England to vaccination facilities revealed a doable warning that there will likely be a scarcity in vaccination provides in the UK as early as subsequent month. Nevertheless, instantly responding to those claims had been vaccine producers Pfizer & AstraZeneca, who’re making certain that the whole lot, up to now, remains to be shifting ahead accordingly.

The letter by NHS England learn the following: “There will likely be a important discount in weekly provide obtainable from producers starting in the week commencing 29 March, which means volumes for first doses will likely be considerably constrained.”

It continued: “Inviting sufferers outdoors of cohorts 1- 9 is simply permissible in distinctive circumstances. These aged 49 years or youthful shouldn’t be provided vaccination except they’re eligible through a increased cohort.”

Vaccine update

“We’ve an settlement with the authorities to provide 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to the UK by the finish of the yr,” learn a assertion from Pfizer with a purpose to shoot down issues. “Whereas the particulars of this settlement are confidential, we are able to verify that Q1 deliveries stay on monitor and proceed to progress consistent with the month-to-month schedule, agreed prematurely with the Vaccines Taskforce.”

AstraZeneca supplied a assertion of their very own: “Our UK home provide chain is just not experiencing any disruption and there is not any affect on our supply schedule.”

The Division of Well being additionally chimed in to the present issues, offering a vaccine update of their very own on Sky Information: “As has been the case since the program started, the variety of vaccinations carried out over time will range attributable to provide, however we stay on monitor to supply a first vaccine to over 50s by 15 April and all adults by 31 July.”

Why is the AstraZeneca vaccine on pause?

Solely a few days in the past, many international locations started suspending the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca after a number of stories got here in involving a few of its recipients getting blood clots, beginning with Denmark. One affected person, particularly, developed a number of blood clots and sadly handed away ten days after getting the preliminary dose.

Danish well being authorities shortly stepped in, suspending all use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for as much as two weeks whereas these circumstances had been investigated. They even gave the following assertion: “At current, it can’t be concluded whether or not there is a hyperlink between the vaccine and the blood clots.”

Following go well with was the Congo, Thailand, Norway, Iceland, and Bulgaria, all suspending the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca as a precautionary measure. Final Saturday, Norwegian well being authorities had reported that 4 completely different individuals, all beneath the age of fifty, had an unusually low variety of blood platelets after getting the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

