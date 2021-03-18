In accordance to commerce rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks would possibly be within the enterprise of signing Isaiah Thomas this season.

As soon as a close to 29 level per sport scorer, Isaiah Thomas was lauded as top-of-the-line level guards within the league merely a number of years in the past. Thomas discovered a house with the Boston Celtics, the place he had his greatest season in 2016-17.

Thomas gave all the things he had to the Celts that season, main them to the Convention Finals whereas struggling with the premature passing of his sister and a significant hip harm.

Additionally Learn: “Michael Jordan goes to try to use you”: When Tiger Woods disregarding his household lawyer’s recommendation to befriend the Bulls legend

Boston would recognize Isaiah’s dedication to their franchise, however wouldn’t reciprocate it. They’d finish up buying and selling him to the Cavaliers later that summer time for Kyrie Irving. This might be step one in a domino impact that might end in his departure from the league.

Quick-forward to present-day and IT is lively on social media greater than ever, claiming he’s by no means felt higher and is raring to go for any NBA franchise that might be keen to give him an opportunity.

Isaiah Thomas could be a part of the Lakers or the Bucks this season

With the commerce deadline approaching in a few days, groups which are thought-about as Playoff contenders are wanting to bolster their roster as they go into the postseason. Groups such because the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have been linked to numerous gamers like Andre Drummond and PJ Tucker, guys who can contribute to a possible title run.

It appears as if Isaiah Thomas could be added to this combine as nicely. It’s being reported that each the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers are keen on pursuing the 5’9 guard.

Listening to the Lakers and the Bucks are among the many groups to watch if/when IT will get one other shot within the league. https://t.co/X2wueyfcyq — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 18, 2021

Additionally Learn: “There’ll be no extra bink binks on this island”: Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma hilariously reacts to a video of him clamping up Stephen Curry

The Lakers have an ideal protection to encompass Isaiah Thomas with so his lack of defensive skill could probably be lined for. However then once more, with the quantity of switches that happen within the league right this moment, groups would positively hunt Thomas down to assault on offense.

Nonetheless, he could present a strong offensive go off the bench. His current play for Team USA regarded promising to say the least. The Milwaukee Bucks, after giving up on George Hill, could positively use a strong ball-handler like Isaiah, who could take the stress off of Donte DiVincenzo.