Its Nabha Natesh time to romance Naga Chaitanya in Thank You

Not too long ago there was robust buzz in the movie trade that the makers of upcoming Telugu movie Thank You are planning to rope Pelli Choopulu fame Ritu Varma in Naga Chaitanya starrer. However now the stories are coming that the makers approached iSmart Shankar fame Nabha Natesh to romance Naga Chaitanya in this upcoming drama Thank You, which is being directed by Vikram Okay Kumar of Manam and 24 fame. The official announcement concerning the inclusion of Nabha Natesh in Naga Chaitanya’ Thank you’ll be made very quickly.

The upcoming drama has three feminine leads. Thank You has cinematography by PC Sriram, music consists by S Thaman, B V S Ravi is penning the story whereas Naveen Nooli is editor of the movie. Nag Chaitanya is enjoying the function of a hockey participant and the fan of Celebrity Mahesh Babu in Thank You, which is being bankrolled by famous producer Dil Raju below the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

In the meantime, Nag Chaitanya can also be enjoying the lead function in romantic film Love Story and he has already wrapped up the shoot of this movie which has Fidaa and Center Class Abbayi fame Sai Pallavi in the feminine lead and it’s helmed by Sekhar Kammula.