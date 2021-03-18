Jathi Ratnalu fame Naveen Polishetty hikes his salary

Naveen Polishetty is on the ninth cloud and his lately launched comedy film Jathi Ratnalu is working efficiently on the field workplace and is rising a cash spinner. The film has collected greater than Rs 25 crore share from each Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The celebrities from Telugu movie trade are showering praises on the efficiency abilities of Naveen. Now in line with the newest replace Jathi Ratnalu Star Naveen Polishetty has hiked his remuneration for his upcoming initiatives.

In keeping with the newest replace, Naveen Polishetty has given inexperienced sign to Ra Ra Krishnayya director Mahesh P for a Telugu mission and is charging Rs 2 crore for his function. He can be seen sharing the display house with Baahubali and Rudhramadevi fame Anushka Shetty on this movie. The upcoming drama, which is bankrolled by UV Creations, will revolve round a teenager falling in love with a middle-aged lady.

On the otherside, Jathi Ratnalu is helmed by Anudeep KV and backed by Nag Ashwin underneath the banner Swapna Cinema. The music is scored by Radhan and the cinematography is dealt with by Siddam Manohar. The film Jathi Ratnalu additionally has Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Naresh and Brahmaji.