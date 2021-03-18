Jose Mourinho stated Dinamo Zagreb gained their Europa League final-16 tie in opposition to Tottenham on angle, claiming his staff “didn’t convey to the sport, not simply the fundamentals of soccer, however the fundamentals of life”.

It was a horrible night in Croatia, with Spurs throwing away a 2-0 first-leg result in lose the final-16 tie 3-2 on combination within the second leg due to an impressed hat-trick from Mislav Orsic.

Spurs would have been wanting a response after a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal within the Premier League on Sunday, however solely appeared to regress additional and have been deservedly dumped out of the Europa League in a shock defeat.

On behalf of my staff, regardless of possibly a few of them who don’t share my emotions and my feelings, I can solely apologise to the Tottenham supporters and I hope that the gamers really feel the identical as I really feel.

After the sport, Mourinho gave an trustworthy evaluation of Tottenham’s efficiency, and apologised to the followers for one more beneath-par exhibiting.

He advised BT Sport: “In the 90 minutes and within the first half of additional-time, there was one staff that determined to depart all the things on the pitch. They left all the things there – they left sweat, power, blood and on the finish of the sport, that they had even tears of happiness. Very humble, very dedicated and I’ve to reward them.

Tottenham have been knocked out of the Europa League with a shock defeat to Dinamo Zagreb



“On the opposite aspect, my staff didn’t look they have been taking part in an essential match. However for me, it’s for the respect I’ve for my very own profession and my very own job. Each match is a crucial match for me and I consider that for each Tottenham fan at residence, each match issues and one other angle is required.

“To say that I really feel unhappy isn’t sufficient as a result of what I really feel goes a lot additional than unhappiness.



“I simply left Dinamo’s dressing room the place I went there to reward the fellows and I really feel sorry that one staff that isn’t my staff gained the sport primarily based on angle, so I really feel greater than unhappy. Soccer isn’t just about gamers who suppose they’ve extra high quality than others. The fundamentals of soccer transcend that, the fundamentals of soccer is the angle and so they beat us on that.

“Many instances I concern my ideas, my emotions however I don’t blame myself within the sense that I at all times share them. Earlier than the sport, I advised the gamers the dangers of a foul angle. I advised them at half-time, even with 0-0, the chance of taking part in the best way we have been taking part in and it occurred as a result of I consider that the gamers solely realised the sport was in threat after they scored the second purpose and it went to additional-time.

Tottenham have been unable to supply a response after their weekend defeat to Arsenal



“I really feel sorry that my staff, I belong to that staff, is the staff that didn’t convey to the sport not simply the fundamentals of soccer, however the fundamentals of life, which is to respect our jobs and to provide all the things.

“On behalf of my staff, regardless of possibly a few of them who don’t share my emotions and my feelings, I can solely apologise to the Tottenham supporters and I hope that the gamers really feel the identical as I really feel.”

What the pundits stated

Jamie O’Hara advised Sky Sports activities Information: “Tactically, I feel they have been everywhere. What was the plan going into the sport? It was a basketball match. Too many gamers weren’t leaders on the pitch. Giving the ball away on the pitch. You can not give the ball away in Europe since you don’t get it again.

“It was a improbable efficiency by Dinamo however Spurs gave them the carry, gave them the idea. That is without doubt one of the worst performances from Tottenham that I’ve seen in a very long time.”

Clinton Morrison advised Sky Sports activities Information:

“Gamers like Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son wish to play within the Champions League. Spurs aren’t going to be within the Champions League subsequent season now. It’s a large physique blow for Tottenham and the Tottenham followers.”