The Los Angeles Clippers succumbed to another loss, and Shannon Sharpe took this as a chance to clown Kawhi Leonard and PG-13.

It was but another listless efficiency from Clippers nation in what has quick turn into a worrying development for them. There are few groups that may sustain with them on offense, however they’ve had too many defensive breakdowns already.

So it’s worrying for them when their offense doesn’t click on, and the Dallas Mavericks appear to have their quantity in that regard. Luka Doncic led his group to another W final night time as they beat the Clippers 105-89.

Kawhi completed with 20 factors on 9-of-21 capturing, whereas Paul George had 28 factors and 7 rebounds. However they couldn’t raise their group over a rampaging Mavericks protection which held them to a paltry 18 factors within the closing interval.

Shannon Sharpe ridicules Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after another loss

That is the Clippers’ sixth defeat in 8 video games, and it brings up questions on their mentality but once more. They’ve succumbed to some notoriously horrible losses already this season (50-point halftime deficit to the Mavs, 21-point comeback by the Warriors).

Shannon Sharpe pounced on this chance gleefully to play down the menace posed to the Lakers by Kawhi Leonard and co:

“I would like somebody to clarify to me how the two finest wing defenders Kawhi/PG since Jordan and Pip. Get their clocks cleaned towards rattling close to everybody. I blame Doc Rivers for this.”

Shannon is unquestionably appearing slick on this case. He is aware of totally effectively that each Kawhi and George can put the group on their backs on the defensive finish. However their defensive issues emanate primarily from their guard defenders.

Reggie Jackson, Lou Williams and Luke Kennard are all inclined to getting blown by. Terrence Mann is an enchancment, however he units them again on offense. It’s a query of what poison the Clippers will choose to finish the season out.