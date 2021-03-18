Kenny “The Jet” Smith all the time makes basketball enjoyable. He’s been a massive a part of the sport for over three many years and continues to share his ardour in the course of the season. The previous NBA participant turned Contained in the NBA analyst has fairly the private life, too.

As of late, yow will discover Smith speaking store on TNT with host Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. It’s must-see tv each single time the present is on, particularly in the course of the playoffs. The Jet is probably the greatest within the enterprise, and the right complement to some outrageous personalities.

When he’s not within the Atlanta studio working for Turner Sports activities, Smith is massive supporter of his children and supplies for them after going by a pair of divorces through the years.

Kenny Smith’s Basketball Profession

Born in Queens, New York, Kenny Smith was a star basketball participant at a younger age. He dominated at Archbishop Molloy Excessive College and earned McDonald’s All-American status as a senior.

Smith left New York Metropolis and took his talents to the College of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, the place he turned a Consensus All-American. The 6-foot-3 level guard scored 1,636 factors throughout his NCAA profession and left as UNC’s all-time chief in assists and steals.

His No. 30 jersey hangs up within the rafters on the Smith Heart.

After school, Smith was chosen sixth total within the 1987 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He performed for the Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets earlier than he retired following the 1986-87 season.

It was throughout his NBA career, when he received two NBA Finals rings with the Rockets, that he began his household.

Kenny Smith’s First Spouse & Youngsters

Kenny Smith was first married to Dawn Reavis and the couple have two kids collectively: Kayla Brianna and Kenneth Jr.

Kayla Brianna Smith is an R&B singer with a number of hits and has a big social media following, whereas K.J. Smith is a walk-on guard for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Kenny and Daybreak cut up up, however he was capable of finding love once more with a mannequin from The Price is Proper.

Kenny Smith’s Second Spouse & Youngsters

After his divorce, NBA analyst Kenny Smith met ex-wife Gwendolyn Osborne at a charity occasion in 2004. They dated for 2 years earlier than getting married in Stevenson Ranch, California.

Osborne was a The Price is Right model for 12 years and an actress in films akin to Any Given Sunday and Snow Canines earlier than she turned Kenny Smith’s spouse. The couple additionally starred within the actuality present Meet the Smiths on TBS with their household again in 2015.

Kenny and Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith have two children together: a son named Malloy Adrian Smith and a daughter named London Olivia Smith. Osborne additionally has a daughter, Monique, from a earlier relationship.

Sadly, their marriage didn’t final. Osborne, who was born in England, filed for divorce from the previous skilled basketball participant in Los Angeles again in 2018 and cited irreconcilable variations as to why they have been splitting up after 12 years, in response to The Blast and Yahoo! Finance.

Moreover, Osborne seemed to garnish the basketball analyst’s paychecks from Turner Sports activities for spousal assist and little one assist, asking for $28,898 and $16,562 per month, respectively. The court docket paperwork and order acknowledged that Turner Sports activities was to pay the cash to the California State Disbursement Unit, which might then be paid to the previous mannequin.

It is unclear whether or not or not Smith’s wages go to his ex-wife as we speak.

“Kenny and I are parting methods very amicably,” she said. “There is nobody accountable right here. We have now wonderful children and can co-parent our youngsters with all of the love on the earth.”

Though love hasn’t all the time labored out, Contained in the NBA co-host and studio analyst Kenny Smith has carried out fairly nicely for himself, together with profitable an Emmy and overlaying NBA All-Star video games and broadcasting the NCAA Males’s Basketball Match for CBS.

The Jet continues to thrive and exhibits no indicators of slowing down. In response to reviews, Smith boasts an estimated net worth of $20 million.

This publish was initially printed on August 21, 2020.