Coach Ok, as Mike Krzyzewski is identified in basketball circles, heaped nice reward on Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a current interview.

The revered Duke head coach is one among the most profitable coaches in faculty basketball historical past. Krzyzewski’s document speaks for itself. His 5 NCAA titles in over 40 years as a head coach with the Blue Devils apart, Coach Ok has additionally gained 3 successive Olympic gold medals with Group USA.

Throughout his group in cost of the nationwide group program, Krzyzewski relied extensively on Kobe Bryant. The Lakers legend was first known as up for nationwide group obligation after Group USA had completed third in the 2006 FIBA World Cup.

Even with a talent-laden roster together with the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Carmelo Anthony, they’d didn’t get again to their gold medal-winning methods.

It fell to the Black Mamba to carry new vitality right into a setup that appeared to lack that ultimate gear. Kobe obliged, and the relaxation is historical past.

Mike Krzyzewski reveals he never watched LeBron James in high school, praises Kobe Bryant

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are arguably the two best gamers to play in the NBA straight out of high school. Each have been well-known as transcendent abilities, so naturally, Coach Ok didn’t recruit them heavily.

“You already know, I never thought he would go to varsity. We recruited him however … nobody recruited him to any deep stage since you knew. I never saw LeBron [James] play in high school, however when I saw Kobe play—he’s the best high school player I’ve ever seen.”

“And when he walked right into a gymnasium, he walked in like Michael Jordan, at a high school stage. Like, the place stopped. He not solely might play the position throughout a sport, he performed the position earlier than and after the sport. He regarded that good, he believed he was that good, and he was that good. However, I knew he was never going to come back [to Duke].”

Coach Ok’s revelations apart, it was fairly clear that Kobe Bryant was a generational expertise even in high school.