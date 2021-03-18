Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the previous captain of the Indian cricket crew, has been in a number of dialogue concerning the IPL commercial for the previous few days, by which his image of a Buddhist monk grew to become very viral on social media. As a Buddhist monk, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen preaching to kids, by which he was describing Rohit Sharma as grasping. Fans have been additionally very eager on watching this video of Dhoni. The image and commercial of Dhoni as a ‘Buddhist monk’ was properly preferred by the fans, however now as soon as once more Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s new look has are available a number of dialogue on social media. At the moment, fans have got angry about this new look of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘Malinga Look’ went viral on Twitter

Really, this time the image of Mahendra Singh Dhoni goes viral on social media, by which Dhoni is seen in ‘Malinga Look’. The fans didn’t like this look of Dhoni in any respect and on the similar time, resentment is being seen among the many folks. This image has been shared by way of Twitter on the deal with ‘# CWC11Rewind’, captioned within the caption- helicopter pictures, slip catches, dipping yorkers…. They will do every part. Right here is Ms Malinga.

Let me inform you, within the Malinga look of Mahendra Singh Dhoni that’s turning into viral on social media, he has worn the look of Lankis Malanga, the legendary bowler of Sri Lankan cricket crew. He’s seen identical to Malinga. Seeing this image, the query is arising within the minds of the fans that, what is that this image for? Some fans are reacting to this by upsetting it. Though Mahendra Singh Dhoni had taken the type of a Buddhist monk earlier for the IPL commercial, which was preferred by all of the fans, however this time fans are getting angry on Dhoni’s Malinga look.