Famous person Mammootty is all set to return to theaters together with his extremely anticipated film, The Priest. Jofin T. Chacko makes his Mollywood debut with the thriller movie, which shall be launched on March 11, 2021. Moreover, the movie is taken into account one of many best milestones within the Malayalam movie business as Manju Warrier joined Mammootty for the primary time of their respective careers.

Up to now, the one character individuals are conscious of is Father Benedict, performed by Mammootty. The remainder of the solid of The Priest are Nikhila Vimal, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Sreenath Bhasi, Madhupal, Jagadish, Venkatesh VP, Child Monica, Ameya Mathew and TG Ravi.

The Priest Full Movie Download Leaked Online

Like many motion pictures within the nation, The Priest can be set to be launched on July 31, 2020 on Eid Al Adha. However the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak and the rising variety of circumstances delayed the movie’s launch.

Launch after the ‘Lengthy Hole’

The creators of the movie have been ready for the movie to be launched for over 400 days. There’s a increased expectation for The Priest’s launch because of the ensemble’s solid. Presently, your entire Malayalam movie business and fraternity have excessive hopes for the movie’s success.

As for the experiences, The Priest shall be launched in Kerela with greater than 300 theaters. It appears the quantity is already an unreachable report by way of GCC. Moreover, the statistics additionally counsel that The Priest has grow to be by far an important movie in South India so far as any specific state is worried.

The launch respects the COVID-19 pointers

The Mammootty starrer film may have 4 reveals a day and the viewing time will begin at midday. The Jofin T Chacko directorial movie is anticipated to open an enormous blockbuster film in Kerela, no matter the truth that theaters may have 50% of the occupancy.

The priest is leaking on unlawful websites

Contemplating that the creators took additional care in defending the movie from piracy, the criminals sadly succeeded. The priest was leaked on main unlawful websites a number of hours after its launch.

It’s a honest request to the general public to assist the movie by visiting theaters and piracy is a prison offense and unhealthy for enterprise. South Indian movies are a part of an unlimited tradition that deserves recognition on a worldwide scale. Leakage on web sites makes it troublesome for motion pictures from completely different areas and genres.