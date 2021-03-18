If the NCAA Match is the primary course for faculty basketball followers, then the First Four is the appetizer.
Nonetheless, few appetizers have fairly the choice because the 2021 First Four. It takes place completely on Thursday and finishes with a battle of blue bloods in Michigan State vs. UCLA, who will battle for the eleventh seed within the East Area. Spartans followers are probably angered by their placement within the event, however you may’t deny will probably be a improbable end to the First Four slate.
The remaining video games — Mount St. Mary’s vs. Texas Southern, Wichita State vs. Drake and Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State — don’t appear almost as attention-grabbing for basketball followers … however are you actually going to move up your first NCAA Match motion for the primary two years?
We expect not. With that in thoughts, right here’s all the pieces it’s worthwhile to learn about Thursday’s First Four motion, together with occasions, TV, scores and extra:
2021 First Four schedule, outcomes
Thursday, March 18
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 1: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
|5:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 2: No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake
|6:27 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 3: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State
|8:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 4: No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA
|9:57 p.m.
|TBS
Methods to watch NCAA First Four video games
Every of the First Four video games can be broadcast both on truTV or TBS. NCAA March Madness Live is the simplest technique to stream video games on-line without cost, however a number of devoted streaming websites will carry Thursday’s First Four video games:
NCAA Match schedule 2021
Spherical 1
Friday, March 19
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
Saturday, March 20
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 21: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 23: No. 14 Jap Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 24: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 25: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 27: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 28: No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 29: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 30: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 32: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 33: No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 34: No. 11 Michigan State / UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 36: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
Spherical 2
Sunday, March 21
Sunday’s second-spherical tip occasions can be introduced after Friday’s video games.
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 37
|Midday
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 38
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 39
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 40
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 41
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 42
|7:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 43
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 44
|9:30 p.m.
|TBS
Monday, March 22
Monday’s second-spherical tip occasions can be introduced after Saturday’s video games.
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 45
|Midday
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 46
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 47
|5 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 48
|6 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 49
|7 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 50
|7:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 51
|8:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 52
|9:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
Candy 16
Saturday, March 27
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 53
|2:30 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 54
|5 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 55
|7:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 56
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Sunday, March 28
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 57
|2 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 58
|4:45 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 59
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 60
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29
Tuesday, March 30
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 63
|7 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 64
|9:45 p.m.
|TBS
Remaining Four
Saturday, April 3
NCAA Match nationwide championship
Monday, April 5
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 67
|9 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
