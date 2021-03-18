If the NCAA Match is the primary course for faculty basketball followers, then the First Four is the appetizer.

Nonetheless, few appetizers have fairly the choice because the 2021 First Four. It takes place completely on Thursday and finishes with a battle of blue bloods in Michigan State vs. UCLA, who will battle for the eleventh seed within the East Area. Spartans followers are probably angered by their placement within the event, however you may’t deny will probably be a improbable end to the First Four slate.

The remaining video games — Mount St. Mary’s vs. Texas Southern, Wichita State vs. Drake and Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State — don’t appear almost as attention-grabbing for basketball followers … however are you actually going to move up your first NCAA Match motion for the primary two years?

We expect not. With that in thoughts, right here’s all the pieces it’s worthwhile to learn about Thursday’s First Four motion, together with occasions, TV, scores and extra:

March Madness dwell scores

For dwell updates of the event bracket and knowledge on how you can watch March Madness, take a look at the hyperlinks beneath.

Live March Madness bracket | Full TV schedule

2021 First Four schedule, outcomes

Thursday, March 18

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 1: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 Texas Southern 5:10 p.m. truTV Recreation 2: No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake 6:27 p.m. TBS Recreation 3: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State 8:40 p.m. truTV Recreation 4: No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA 9:57 p.m. TBS

Methods to watch NCAA First Four video games

Every of the First Four video games can be broadcast both on truTV or TBS. NCAA March Madness Live is the simplest technique to stream video games on-line without cost, however a number of devoted streaming websites will carry Thursday’s First Four video games:

NCAA Match schedule 2021

Spherical 1

Friday, March 19

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida 12:15 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas 12:45 p.m. truTV Recreation 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois 1:15 p.m. TBS Recreation 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech 1:45 p.m. TNT Recreation 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State 3 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor 3:30 p.m. truTV Recreation 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago 4 p.m. TBS Recreation 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee 4:30 p.m. TNT Recreation 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State 6:25 p.m. TBS Recreation 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina 7:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston 7:15 p.m. truTV Recreation 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue 7:25 p.m. TNT Recreation 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson 9:20 p.m. TBS Recreation 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State 9:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia 9:50 p.m. truTV Recreation 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova 9:57 p.m. TNT

Saturday, March 20

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 21: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado 12:15 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State 12:45 p.m. truTV Recreation 23: No. 14 Jap Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas 1:15 p.m. TBS Recreation 24: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU 1:45 p.m. TNT Recreation 25: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan 3 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton 3:30 p.m. truTV Recreation 27: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama 4 p.m. TBS Recreation 28: No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC 4:30 p.m. TNT Recreation 29: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa 6:25 p.m. TBS Recreation 30: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn 7:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia 7:15 p.m. truTV Recreation 32: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma 7:25 p.m. TNT Recreation 33: No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga 9:20 p.m. TBS Recreation 34: No. 11 Michigan State / UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU 9:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas 9:50 p.m. truTV Recreation 36: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon 9:57 p.m. TNT

Spherical 2

Sunday, March 21

Sunday’s second-spherical tip occasions can be introduced after Friday’s video games.

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 37 Midday CBS, fuboTV Recreation 38 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 39 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 40 6 p.m. TNT Recreation 41 7 p.m. TBS Recreation 42 7:30 p.m. truTV Recreation 43 8:30 p.m. TNT Recreation 44 9:30 p.m. TBS

Monday, March 22

Monday’s second-spherical tip occasions can be introduced after Saturday’s video games.

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 45 Midday CBS, fuboTV Recreation 46 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 47 5 p.m. TBS Recreation 48 6 p.m. TNT Recreation 49 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 50 7:30 p.m. TBS Recreation 51 8:30 p.m. TNT Recreation 52 9:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Candy 16

Saturday, March 27

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 53 2:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 54 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 55 7:15 p.m. TBS Recreation 56 9:45 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 28

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 57 2 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 58 4:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 59 7 p.m. TBS Recreation 60 9:45 p.m. TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 61 7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 62 9:45 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 63 7 p.m. TBS Recreation 64 9:45 p.m. TBS

Remaining Four

Saturday, April 3

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 65 5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 66 8:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Match nationwide championship

Monday, April 5