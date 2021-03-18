Don’t miss the March Madness 2021 Live stream Watch NCAA Basketball Free Reddit On-line Television That is the whole NCAA event tv schedule, recreation occasions, and reside stream hyperlinks for March Madness 2021.

The Bears had been knocked out of the Massive 12 on Friday, the Combating Illini simply took the Massive Ten event on Sunday and the Wolverines misplaced to Ohio State in an upset, by a single level —RnClub protecting them out of the Massive Ten championship recreation.

However whereas we’re all excited for March Madness 2021 — particularly since final yr’s tourney was canceled due to Covid-19 — this yr’s video games could require a number of streaming providers should you minimize the wire. Sure, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV each have all of the channels, however our two finest streaming service picks with reside TV, don’t.

March Madness 2021 bracket

As famous above, Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan all acquired No. 1 seed, and no person’s crying foul over these. Alabama’s Crimson Tide simply didn’t have a powerful sufficient yr. For as soon as, it appears, FoxSportsTV no person’s crying foul in regards to the prime 16 rankings both.

March Madness 2021 schedule and outcomes

Whereas the play-in video games begin on Thursday, we’re ready till Friday and Saturday for spherical 1 motion. Later spherical dates are beneath round 1’s introduced video games.

Thursday, March 18: Play-in video games

5:10 pm ET: (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s on truTV

6:27 pm ET: (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State on TBS

8:40 pm ET: (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State on truTV

9:57 pm ET: (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State on TBS

Friday, March 19: First spherical

12:15 pm ET: (7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech on CBS

12:45 pm ET: (3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate on truTV

1:15 pm ET: (1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel on TBS

1:45 pm ET: (6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State on TNT

3 pm ET: (2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts on CBS

3:30 pm ET: (1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford on truTV

4 pm ET: (8) Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech on TBS

4:30 pm ET: (5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State on TNT

6:25 pm ET: (4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty on TBS

7:10 pm ET: North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin on CBS

7:15 pm ET: (2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State on truTV

Saturday, March 20: Second spherical

12:15 pm ET: (5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown on CBS

12:45 pm ET: (4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro on truTV

1:15 pm ET: (3) Kansas vs. (14) Japanese Washington on TBS

1:45 pm ET: (8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure on TNT

3 pm ET: (1) Michigan vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern on CBS

3:30 pm ET: (5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara on truTV

4 pm ET: (2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona on TBS

4:30 pm ET: (6) USC vs. (11) Wichita State/Drake on TNT

6:25 pm ET: (2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon on TBS

7:10 pm ET: (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland on CBS

7:15 pm ET: (4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio on truTV

7:25 pm ET: (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri on TNT

9:20 pm ET: (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State/Appalachian State on TBS

9:40 pm ET (6) BYU vs. (11) Michigan State/UCLA on CBS

9:50 pm ET: (3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian on truTV

9:57 pm ET: (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU on TNT

Monday, March 22: Spherical 2

Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28: Candy 16

Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30: Elite 8

Saturday, April 3: Semifinals

Monday, April 5: Championship recreation

How to watch 2021 March Madness reside streams with a VPN

We expect velocity, safety, and ease make ExpressVPN second to none. Throughout our checks, we noticed quick connection occasions, and we’re impressed by the service’s potential to entry greater than 3,000 providers unfold out throughout 160 places in 94 nations. There’s a 30-day money-back assure should you’re not glad.

2021 March Madness Live Streams within the US

Within the US, March Madness is on 4 networks: CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, all of that are on Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. And whereas Sling TV is one in every of our favourite streaming providers, it lacks one thing right here: CBS specifically.

For those who can stand to miss CBS video games, Sling TV supplies a center floor. The $35 per thirty days Sling Blue package deal has the entire aforementioned channels, minus CBS. For this reason we’re additionally recommending…VIEW DEAL

Paramount Plus free trial: One month with code MOUNTAIN

To rejoice its launch on March 4, Paramount Plus is extending its normal week-long free trial to final a complete month. That provides you loads of time to see all the things the streaming service has to supply, from blockbuster films to basic comedies to originals like Star Trek: Picard.VIEW DEAL

March Madness reside streams within the UK

American basketball followers unable to watch the event whereas touring may have to try a service corresponding to ExpressVPN, as we will’t discover these video games in UK streaming providers. ESPN Participant (£9.99 per thirty days or £69.99 yearly) may also have each recreation and each basket.

March Madness reside streams in Canada

We are able to’t inform how lots of the March Madness video games can be airing on TSN, however we will see it has some NCAA video games. Completists and not using a means to watch the video games, although ought to — like these within the UK — take a VPN service corresponding to ExpressVPN for a spin.