Will Smith narrated a hilarious incident about Michael Jordan competing with him at drinking water, of all issues doable.

Earlier final 12 months, the documentary ‘The Final Dance’ was launched. The 10-episode present documented the Jordan-era Chicago Bulls. It confirmed us simply how aggressive MJ was. It’s simple to say that the Corridor-Of-Famer didn’t prefer to lose to anybody. For him, his solely competitors was himself.

There have been many anecdotes portraying Jordan’s aggressive spirit. Whether or not it was his mentality on the basketball court docket against different Corridor-Of-Famer or whether or not it was every other petty factor off the court docket.

Hollywood famous person Will Smith narrated one more fascinating story about MJ and his competitiveness. On the present ‘Jimmy Kimmel Reside!’, again in 2017, Smith narrated:

“We’ve frolicked a number of occasions. (Hanging out with him) it’s like a contest. Mike and Tiger [Woods] are the two best individuals I’ve ever met on Earth.”

“I really like being round individuals with that type of aggressive power, however Mike will compete with something, although. If we’re drinking water, Mike will be like, ‘I’ll race you.’ ‘We are able to simply drink our water, Mike. We don’t must race.’”

‘You’ll be able to’t beat Michael Jordan in something’: Will Smith on the present Charlotte Hornets proprietor

Michael Jordan has one in every of the most illustrious and stacked resumes in the league. MJ is a 6-time NBA champion, 6-time Finals MVP, 5-time MVP, 14-time All-Star and in addition at present owns the Charlotte Hornets organisation.

As Will Smith rightly stated, you simply can’t beat the nice Michael Jordan. Will added to speak about Mike and stated:

“You’ll be able to’t beat Mike in something. If he can’t beat you, he’s not going to play. I thought-about myself aggressive till I frolicked with them. Nevertheless it’s one other stage, one other command of their minds. You see why they win – due to that type of mindset.”

There is no such thing as a doubt, no different participant as aggressive as Mike. As he himself likes to name it, he took every thing ‘private’. This may very well be a serious motivating issue for him. You possibly can love him or name him egoistic for his aggressive spirit, you can’t deny the greatness of Michael Jordan.