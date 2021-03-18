Milky Siren Tamannah with Princess Sitara

On Tuesday, Telugu famous person Mahesh Babu and milky Siren Tamannah Bhatia shot for a TV business at a personal studio in Hyderabad. Directed by ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the advert movie featured Prince of Tollywood Mahesh alongside Baahubali fame Tamannah. Your complete shoot for {an electrical} and residential home equipment model was wrapped up in a single day. Bharat Ane Nenu star was accompanied by his spouse Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara to the shoot and their images are going viral on the social media.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata’ princess – Sitara took her Instagram to share a pic of her with milky Siren Tamannah Bhatia.

Sitara and Tamannah Bhatia met on the units of the advert movie, which is the third collaboration between Maharshi star and Tamannah after ‘Aagadu’ in 2014 and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ in 2020.

It’s recognized information that Sitara runs a YouTube channel ‘Aadya & Sitara’ alongside with Vamsi Paidipally’s daughter. She additionally gave her voice for Child Elsa within the Telugu model of English fantasy movie Frozen 2.

On the work entrance, Mahesh Babu is working with Parasuram for a movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has Penguin lady Keerthy Suresh because the main woman.